With the pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI) still underway, companies are looking to leverage large language models (LLMs) and other machine learning principles to build commercial products to attract both enterprise and personal users. Google recently unveiled a powerful language model called Gemini, and we also know that the firm is implementing a mechanism to let Chrome users generate browser themes through AI. Now, it seems that Google is also working on another major project that aims to tell someone's life story with the power of AI.

Internal company documents seen by CNBC indicate that Google is working on an AI initiative called Project Ellmann, which is potentially going to use your photos and searches to tell your life's story through a chatbot. The project is named after famed biographer Richard David Ellmann, who passed away in 1987.

The ability to ingest search results, understand them, and answer questions about them will be powered by the latest Gemini model. The idea is to identify meaningful moments from your content and metadata to tell your life's story. Examples include highlighting someone's graduation, class reunion, wedding, becoming a parent, and more. It could also identify patterns in your photos and search queries to infer your interests, favorite apps, siblings, pets, and other such entities.

The presentation about Project Ellmann was given at a recent internal summit by a Google Photos product manager, which strongly indicates that this could be an add-on for Google Photos specifically. However, since the initiative still seems to be under development, details regarding availability are sparse right now.

We do know that there is a big focus on user safety since the project deals with highly personal data. The presentation slide deck also described an "Ellmann Chat" service, which was compared to the concept of a ChatGPT that knows everything about your life. That said, we'll likely find out in the coming weeks and months if this implementation will ever see the light of day.