Key Takeaways Google's generative AI technology in Search Generative Experience (SGE) can now generate key points from lengthy articles, making it easier to comprehend essential information.

The AI-generated list of key points includes links to the original source, allowing users to fact-check and access more detailed information.

SGE also provides color-coded segments of code and pop-up definitions to assist developers and offer more contextual information. More updates and improvements are on the way.

Google has announced that its generative AI technology in Search Generative Experience (SGE) can now generate key points from a lengthy article, helping you engage more with long-form content. The feature, called SGE while browsing, is now available as an "early experiment" in the Google app on Android and iOS through Search Labs. It will be coming to Chrome on the desktop in the coming weeks.

For the unversed, SGE is one of the search features users can test by signing up for the Google Search Labs. First announced at Google's I/O conference earlier this year, SGE incorporates generative AI technology to show search results in an easier-to-read format. However, you should not confuse SGE with Bard AI chatbot; both are different AI products aimed to enhance the search experience. Search Labs is currently limited to select people in the US and available in English only.

The ability to summarize lengthy articles in key points is the company's latest addition to the features launched this month in SGE. Earlier this month, the company introduced a couple of new features to SGE, all centered on making AI-generated overviews make more sense to users. The ability to summarize longer articles should make it easier to comprehend the essentials of a given topic, especially when users are new to it. However, Google's generative AI won't summarize content available behind a paywall.

Moreover, Google's AI-generated list of key points will include links that will take you directly to the section from where Google has taken that information. This way, you can check if the AI is giving you accurate information and not making things up, or simply see more detailed information. Besides generating key points from articles, it'll also show you a list of questions the article answers in the "Explore on page" section, and you can jump on them directly to learn more.

Google's latest updates for SGE have something for coders too. If you're one, you'll now see segments of code in overviews be color-coded with syntax highlighting. This should help new and experienced developers with faster and easier identification of elements. In addition, upon hovering over your mouse over specific words in AI-generated responses on the search results page, a pop-up will appear, providing you definitions diagrams related to that term so you can get more contextual information.

Google will continue to test new search features in Google Labs — including SGE features — to get feedback from users to improve them. One of the upcoming changes coming to SGE, as highlighted by Google, is helping you better understand concepts in various topics or questions related to science, economics, history, and more. However, the search giant hasn't shared any timeline about when it will be available.