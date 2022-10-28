Google has always taken a stance against "fragmentation" in the Android ecosystem, going so far as to prevent partner OEMs from making their own Android forks. This was enforced by the Anti-Fragmentation Agreement (later renamed to the Android Compatibility Commitment), which told companies that release devices with Google apps pre-installed that they cannot release other devices that fork Android. With regulatory scrutiny increasing on Google, it seems that the dominoes are beginning to fall, as a report from Protocol says that the company is loosening its grip a little bit — at least when it comes to TVs.

Last week, a landmark ruling in India (the world's largest Android market) found that Google was illegally preventing TV manufacturers from making use of Amazon's Fire TV OS, the number one Android fork in the world. Amazon had told regulators in India that “several” companies had indicated a wish to enter into an agreement with Amazon and release a device with Fire OS, but were prevented by Google. It has now emerged that Amazon and Google have some form of a deal allowing Amazon to work with companies such as TCL, HiSense, and Xiaomi so that they can launch Fire OS TVs without losing the ability to launch Android-based devices, too.

The contents of these agreements between Google and OEMs are not public, though we have a pretty strong idea of how things work behind the scenes. We know that companies who want to gain access to "Android" as a brand (and not AOSP), and who also want to incorporate Google Play Services in their devices, need to enter into several agreements with Google. One is the aforementioned agreement that is said to be in place in order to prevent fragmentation. The company argued in a statement given to Protocol that its "focus as a platform is to provide consistent and secure software experiences to users and developers, across our ecosystem of partner devices. If a device is incompatible, we cannot guarantee that the apps on Android will work reliably, which could put user security at risk.”

We already saw in a ruling from the European Commission last month that Google's anti-fragmentation policies are seen as an abuse of market dominance. While the company's stance clearly hasn't changed publicly, the Fire OS devices that we see launching such as the new HiSense 4K 50-inch TV with Fire TV, Xiaomi's TV F2 devices launched earlier this year, and the brand-new TCL CF6 series seem to suggest otherwise.

Whether Google's clearly loosening grip will have an impact on other devices that aren't TVs remains to be seen. However, given the increasing regulatory pressures in Europe and in India, it wouldn't be too surprising if Google begins to make some concessions in order to appear friendly and compliant with the rulings.

Source: Protocol