Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 3 with several improvements

Google has released the third developer preview for Android 12, with several new features that improve upon what the company has shown off over the past few months. The latest release is right on schedule for Google’s launch timeline, and precedes a beta launch scheduled for May.

In this release, Google has introduced updates that allow developers to get more out of a smartphone’s camera and haptic hardware. On the haptic front, Google is providing more feedback options for UI events, gaming, and productivity. One of the new effects is called “low tick,” which Google said takes advantage of the broader frequency bandwidth of the latest actuators. In games, developers can now access multiple, different actuators independently in game controllers to deliver the same effect synchronously or different haptic effects on multiple actuators.

Android 12 Developer Preview 3 also introduces improved camera support, including for ultra high-resolution camera sensors. Google said Android 12 will introduce new platform APIs that let third-party apps take full advantage of these versatile sensors. That will hopefully mean better performance from third-party camera apps.

The newest developer preview of Android 12 also makes some tweaks to the app launch experience, and there’s a new call notification template. Google said there’s a new app launch animation for all apps from the point of launch, a splash screen showing the app icon, and a transition to the app itself. This means there are now standard design elements to every app launch, but Google said it’s also customizable so developers can maintain their unique branding.

Google said that the newest preview also introduces improved call notifications. Now, incoming calls will have more visibility and scan-ability, and improve their consistency with other notification components.

There’s a lot more in Android 12 Developer Preview 3, including new permissions for exact alarms, improved web linking, and faster machine learning, among many more features. You can grab new latest preview from Google’s developer site for the Pixel 3 and newer, and it’s also available via the Android Emulator.

If all goes according to plan, Google should release a few Android 12 betas over the summer before reaching platform stability in August, followed by a wider rollout in September. Google has an I/O event planned for next month, so it won’t be much longer before we learn even more about Android 12.