Google may have already revealed the dessert name for Android 13 “T”

July 27, 2021

Android 12 is slated for an imminent public release in the coming months, and we are building up to that launch with the release of Dev Previews and Betas along the way. Google released Android 12 Beta 3.1 some hours ago, which is a bug fix release for the most part. While we dig into it and see if there’s anything juicy in it, we do have some tea from the AOSP Gerrit. Google seems to have settled onto the internal codename for Android 13, and the winner is “Tiramisu”.

As per a commit on the AOSP Gerrit, spotted by @_cdesai, Google has decided that the next version of Android, Android 13, will internally be called Tiramisu.

Rename T to Tiramisu

PLATFORM_VERSION_CODENAME is being updated from T to Tiramisu.

This is the first mention of the internal codename for the next version of Android. To be clear, the next version of Android will be publicly referred to as “Android 13” only.

Google used to call Android versions with a dessert name, and the tradition was around for about a decade. But with Android 10 (aka Android Q), Google decided to discontinue this tradition and rebranded Android into the avatar we see today. However, these dessert codenames are still used internally. Android 10 was Quince Tart, Android 11 was Red Velvet Cake, and Android 12 is Snow Cone.

These have been the dessert names (internal or public) of all the Android versions so far:

  1. Android 1.5: Cupcake
  2. Android 1.6: Donut
  3. Android 2.0: Eclair
  4. Android 2.2: Froyo
  5. Android 2.3: Gingerbread
  6. Android 3.0: Honeycomb
  7. Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich
  8. Android 4.1: Jelly Bean
  9. Android 4.4: KitKat
  10. Android 5.0: Lollipop
  11. Android 6.0: Marshmallow
  12. Android 7.0: Nougat
  13. Android 8.0: Oreo
  14. Android 9: Pie
  15. Android 10: Quince Tart
  16. Android 11: Red Velvet Cake
  17. Android 12: Snow Cone
  18. Android 13: Tiramisu

Tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian dessert and is frequently seen as a flavored adaptation onto cakes, icecreams, and other desserts.

Tiramisu Featured Image by Andrey Cojocaru from Pixabay 

