Google announces Android Enterprise Essentials, a mobile device management (MDM) service for small businesses

Update 1 (06/22/2021 @ 1:18 PM ET): Now generally available. Click here for more information. The article, as published on December 1, 2020, is preserved below.

Google has announced a new program designed to simplify the process of managing work phones for small businesses that deploy Android devices.

Android Enterprise Essentials is described by Google as a secure mobile management service built by the Android team. The goal is to make mobile device management (MDM) on a smaller scale less complicated, providing businesses with the tools they need to keep their data protected.

Google calls the functionality of Android Enterprise Essentials a “critical set of default features.” These features are tailored for businesses with simpler needs and smaller budgets.

There are three core components that are applied automatically when a business signs up:

Requiring a lock screen and encryption on devices to prevent unauthorized access to company data. Enforcing mandatory malware protection by ensuring Google Play Protect is always on and employees can’t download apps outside of the Google Play Store. Providing the ability to wipe all company data from a device in case it’s lost or stolen.

Google said companies can just purchase devices as part of its Android Enterprise Recommended program and hand them off to employees with persistent policies already in place.

“Businesses are increasingly telling us their top consideration for investment is in security and increased user productivity,” said Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst with the Enterprise Strategy Group. “During ESG’s validation of Android Enterprise Essentials, it became quickly evident that the simple management capabilities and seamless employee experience provide confidence in security for businesses and a safer work environment for employees.”

Google said Android Enterprise Essentials is ideal for small and medium-sized businesses, but could also work for larger organizations. The program is in the initial rollout phase with distributors Synnex in the U.S. and Tech Data in the UK. Once the program is taken global next year, Android Enterprise Essentials will be available through additional resellers.

Update by Mishaal Rahman

In a blog post, Google has announced that the Android Enterprise Essentials program is now generally available through more partners in the US, the UK, Japan, France, and Germany. Essentials is also available through a larger network of resellers, including The Barcode Warehouse and Telserve in the UK; LDLC Pro, DAMS, and Saphelec in France; Brodos and Everphone in Germany; Synnex in Japan; and Vox Mobile in the US. Availability through partners in more countries is coming soon. You can learn more about the program from the Essentials website.