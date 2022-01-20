Google brings Android games to Windows in limited beta

You’ve always been able to play Android games on your PC, though it’s never really been easy. Projects like Android x86 and Bluestacks have typically been your best bet. Back in December of 2021, Google announced that it intended on bringing Android games to Windows, making use of the Android app layer that comes as part of Windows 11. Now, Google has brought the Google Play Games app to Windows through a very limited beta only available to some users in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan.

As reported by Ars Technica, Google says you’ll be able to “play a catalog of Google Play games on… Windows PC via a standalone application built by Google.” The company then goes on to say that it’s “excited to announce that some of the most popular mobile games in the world will be available at launch, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactics.”

In addition, games that use the Google Play Games cloud to store achievements and progress will be able to sync their progress across all of your devices, including PC, mobile, and Chrome OS. Note that this does not include regular apps on the Google Play Store, and it’s only games. For regular apps, you’ll still have to download them through the Amazon App Store or through sideloading.

Google has launched pages for the beta sign-up and a developer site, and both have some more information, though the company doesn’t go into detail about how Google Play Games works yet. All we know so far is that it’s not built on existing technology from Microsoft, Bluestacks, or others, and that it also isn’t game streaming. The company has released a set of minimum requirements that you’ll need to meet:

Windows 10 (v2004)

Solid state drive (SSD)

Gaming-class GPU

8 logical cores of CPU

8 GB of RAM

20 GB of available storage space

Windows admin account

Hardware virtualization must be turned on

Compatible PC device and configuration

Google says that the official release date will vary among regions. The company will start with the beta regions of Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan, and will expand to other regions later in 2022 and beyond.