Key Takeaways Google has announced new Chromebox Micro devices, with Lenovo being the first partner.

These are compact and designed for kiosks and digital signage.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is fanless, dustproof, and made of metal for easy maintenance and versatility in all scenarios.

There's a new type of ChromeOS device that you'll notice popping up in enterprise scenarios later next year in 2024. These devices, dubbed Chromebox Micro, are designed for powering kiosks and digital signage. They are extremely compact and the size of a Google Pixel phone.

Google is partnering with Lenovo first on Chromebox Micro, but other device makers will be making more soon. Lenovo's version is called the Lenovo Chromebox Micro, and it's a fairly powerful machine for what it is. It can stream 4K video, share web-based content, and power touchscreen kiosks. More importantly, it's also fanless, dustproof, and made of metal, so it's extremely low maintenance and suitable for all scenarios. The device is powered by USB-C ports, and it can fit or be mounted anywhere, behind displays, which is what sets it apart from a traditional Chromebox. The device also has an HDMI and a USB-A port, too, which helps you connect it to anything you might own.

For businesses who might be interested in Lenovo Chromebox Micro, Lenovo is partnering with Instorescreen. There will be 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch displays which are specially designed for the Lenovo Chromebox Micro, giving access to all the ports, and a sleek, streamlined look where the device is mounted to the back of the monitor, with a single cable for power, data, and video.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is coming in the first quarter of 2024. Pricing starts at $219. If you're wondering, it's powered by an Intel N4500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. The dimensions of this device come in at 163x79x19.7 mm, and the weight is just about 450 grams. For ports, there are 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an RJ45 jack, an audio jack, a power button, an LED indicator, and a Kensington lock for added security.