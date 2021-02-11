Google app’s in-app browser gets a new swipe up feed to show related content

Google has been experimenting with the in-app browser implementation in the Google app for well over a year now. The company first removed the Chrome Custom Tab implementation in favor of a new in-app browser back in April last year. However, the in-app browser was pulled soon thereafter as it wasn’t particularly well-liked. A few months down the line, the Google app received the new in-app browser once again with a couple of tweaks.

Earlier this year, Google redesigned the in-app browser yet again and moved its controls from the top-right corner of the app bar to the bottom for easier access. Now, according to a recent report from 9to5Google, the redesigned in-app browser is getting yet another update that brings a significant new feature.

The new feature is rolling out with version 12.4 beta of the Google app. It adds a new “People also view” page within the in-app browser that can be accessed by swiping up on the bottom bar. The page features the Google logo at the top and it shows a feed of articles and videos related to the Discover or Search link you opened in the browser. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the page contains both full-width cards and carousels.

The People also view page is a useful addition to the in-app browser in the Google app, as it will let users easily learn more about a topic while staying in the same browser window. 9to5Google speculates that custom features like this page are probably why Google ditched the Chrome Custom Tab implementation in favor of the new browser experience for the app.

As mentioned earlier, the new feature is only available on the Google app v.12.4 beta at the moment. We’ll update this post as soon as the feature starts rolling out to more users in the stable channel.