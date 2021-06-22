It’s not just you: Google App is crashing for many Android users

If you have noticed the Google app on your Android phone suddenly crashing and freezing, you are not alone. It appears a recent update to the Google app has introduced a bug that completely renders the app unusable.

The issue seems to be widespread, with multiple Android users reporting they’re unable to use the Google app after installing the most recent version. The app keeps showing a “Google keeps stopping” pop up every few seconds, and everything from Google Assitant, Search, Google Lens, and so on fails to start.

If you’re affected by this buggy update, uninstalling the latest update should fix the issue. To do so, head to “Apps” or “Applications” from your device Settings, scroll to the Google app and uninstall its latest updates by clicking on the three-dot menu located in the top right corner. If the problem persists, also try clearing app data and cache.

Meanwhile, if you’re not affected yet, it’ll be a good idea to disable auto-updates for the Google app from the Google Play Store.

The crashing issue doesn’t seem to be limited to any particular brand or device. It’s also not limited to the beta version of the Google app, as many affected users are running the stable version.

We have reached out to Google for a comment and will update this article if we hear from the company.