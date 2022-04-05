The Google app for iOS is getting a new Notifications tab

Google is reportedly adding a new “Notifications” tab in the Google app for iOS to help users keep track of notifications for trending topics. According to a recent report from 9to5Google, the new Notifications tab has already started rolling out to some users, but it isn’t available on all devices.

The Google app on iOS currently features three tabs — Home, Collections, and Tabs. The Home tab includes the Discover feed, the Collections tab shows all your saved items, and the Tabs tab gives you access to the built-in browser. Google is now adding a new Notifications tab to the mix, which will give you quick access to all the push notifications for trending topics that you wish to follow.

XDA-Developers VIDEO OF THE DAY

To get notifications for any topic, you’ll first have to tap the bell icon in the top-right corner of Knowledge Panels in Search. Once that’s done, the Google app will send you notifications whenever there’s an alert related to the selected topics, and you’ll be able to access these notifications in the new tab. According to a Google Search support page, “notifications are only available for some trending topics, like people, places, or things.”

As mentioned earlier, the new Notifications tab is not available widely at the moment. However, we expect Google to roll it out to more users over the coming days. It’s worth mentioning that the Google app for Android does not have a similar Notifications tab, and there’s no word from Google on whether it plans to release it for Android or not. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

For the unaware, the Google app for Android currently has four tabs — Discover, Snapshot, Search, and Collections. Since Google is in the process of deprecating Snapshots, the new Notifications tab could take its place in a future release.

Source: 9to5Google