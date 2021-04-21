Google App preps “My Actions” to help you create shortcuts for your favorite commands

Google just started rolling out version 12.15.7.29 of the Google app via the Play Store. The update includes support for voice commands while navigating, even when you don’t have an active internet connection, easier access to privacy settings, and more. The update also includes hints of an upcoming feature, called “My Actions,” that will let you easily set up custom shortcuts for your favorite Google Assistant commands.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

A teardown of version 12.15.7.29 of the Google app has revealed the following new strings of code:

New strings in Google app v12.15.7.29 <string name="assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_create_new_routine">Create +</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_manage_routines">Manage routines</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_bottom_buttons_manage_shortcuts">Manage shortcuts</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_cancel_button_content_description">Cancel custom action creation</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_command_primary_hint">What command would you like to add?</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_command_secondary_hint">e.g. “set the volume to 50%” or “what’s the weather”</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_plus_button_content_description">Start custom action creation</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_row">Add custom action</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_create_custom_action_save_button_content_description">Save this new custom action</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_empty_shortcuts_button">Set up</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_empty_shortcuts_label">No shortcuts</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_menu_activity_controls">Google activity controls</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_menu_feedback">Send feedback</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_menu_help">Help</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_menu_my_activity">My activity</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_pinned_action_row_drag_handle_content_description">Drag this action to a new position</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_pinned_action_row_remove_button_content_description">Remove this action</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_routines_section_title">Routines</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_shortcuts_section_title">Shortcuts</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_snackbar_error">Something went wrong, try again</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_snackbar_pin">Action added</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_snackbar_unpin">Action removed</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_subtitle">My actions can be configured to do anything Google Assistant can do, in just one tap.</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_title">My actions</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_negative_button">Cancel</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_positive_button">Remove</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_subtitle">Are you sure you want to remove this action? It will be removed from your my actions section permanently.</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_unpin_confirmation_dialog_title">Heads up!</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_unpinned_action_row_add_button_content_description">Add this action</string> <string name="assistant_my_actions_unpinned_actions_header">Actions you might like</string>

Although you can already create and trigger a custom series of commands through a routine, the upcoming “My Actions” feature will let users trigger shortcuts by tapping on a button. Based on the aforementioned strings, it seems like you will be able to “pin” custom actions as a button somewhere, though it’s unclear where that’ll be. It’s possible that the feature may let you add the custom actions to your home screen, as Google has previously released a feature that lets you create home screen shortcuts for Google Assistant routines.

We’re working on fully activating the feature at the moment, but for now, attached above is a screenshot of what the “My Actions” setup screen looks like for adding a custom action. As you can see, the setup screen states that the feature “can be configured to do anything Google Assistant can do, in just one tap.” It includes a couple of sample commands that you can try out to get a feel of the feature and a “Set up” button to get started. We’ll update this post as soon as we learn more about the feature.