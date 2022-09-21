Google app gets new option to help users request removal of Search results with personal information

Google has offered users an option to request the removal of personally identifiable information (PII) from Search for quite a while. Ahead of this year’s I/O developer conference, the company announced some changes to its policy that allowed users to request the removal of more PII, like personal contact information and confidential log-in credentials, from Search. Following the announcement, Google showcased a new tool to streamline the process of removing Search results with PII. This tool is now finally showing up for some users in the Google app on Android devices.

The tool is part of a new Results about you menu item that you can access by tapping your profile photo in the Google app. As shown in the attached screenshots (via 9to5Google), tapping on this option opens a new page that explains how you can request the removal of Search results with PII.

If you find a result that shows your personal contact info, you can tap the three-dot menu icon next to it to open the About this result menu. In it, you’ll find a new Remove result option that will guide you “through sending a request to have the result removed from Search.”

Once you submit your request, you can monitor its progress in the new Results about you section in the Google app. If you have multiple submissions, you can narrow down the results using the All requests, In progress, and Approved filters. Furthermore, the page has an option to make a new removal request with a walkthrough that includes an additional “Why would you like to remove this result?” step with the following options:

It shows my personal contact info

It shows my contact info with an intent to harm me

It shows other personal info

It contains illegal info

It’s outdated

Currently, the new Results about you section in the Google app on Android is available in beta for a small number of users in the U.S. and Europe. It is not available on any of our devices, but we expect Google to roll it out widely in the coming days.

Via: 9to5Google