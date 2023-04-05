Google's finally bringing 'app streaming' to Chromebooks after announcing the feature over a year ago. A new update to the “Cross-Device Services” on the Google Play Store signals the arrival of a feature that could be game changing. As far as what this feature will bring, it's going to allow users to seamlessly stream apps from Android devices to a Chromebook, and even interact with the apps how you would on the device itself.

The feature was first spotted by Mishaal Rahman, who shared that “Cross-Device Services” received an update and while he wasn't initially able to get it working, later began tweeting from a Chromebook using the Twitter app that was being streamed from a Pixel 6 Pro. Now in order to get this working, you'll need a few things but most importantly a supported handset running Android 13, as Rahman's experimentation with the feature did not work with Android 14 DP2.

As far as supported devices, for now, the list is relatively short, but if you own or are using any of the following smartphones, you should be able to partake. The list includes: Asus Zenfone 9, Google Pixel devices, Nothing Phone 1, Oppo A78 5G or Find N2 Flip, Redmi's A2 or Note 12, and Xiaomi's 12T or 12T Pro. Rahman also states that if you want to give this a try, you should check your version of Cross-Device Services and make sure that it's been updated to version 1.0.285.1 from the Google Play Store.

Along with all of the above, Rahman also points out that the "device/account must be opted-in to the feature." Unfortunately, it doesn't look like users will have much control on this aspect, as he points out this is something Google is controller server-side. Now, if you've satisfied all of the above criteria, you should be able to head into the Chomebook Phone Hub settings where an "Apps (Beta)" listing should appear. If there is an option to set this up, you'll have access and should be able to start streaming apps to your Chromebook from your supported Android handset.

For the most part, this looks like an incredible addition for Chromebook and Android users, bringing an experience that is unique and also extremely useful. Even better still is that audio also streams to the Chromebook from the Android handset, and microphone input from the Chromebook can be used for the streamed app. While still early stages this is looking quite promising.

If you have a compatible handset and want to give this a try, you can download the new update from the Google Play Store. Just make sure you have everything in order or the feature won't work.

Source: Mishaal Rahman (Telegram), Mishaal Rahman (Twitter)