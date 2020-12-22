Here are the countries using Google and Apple’s COVID-19 Contact Tracing API
SARS-CoV-2, also known colloquially as just the coronavirus, has wreaked havoc across the world. Many countries shut down large parts of the economy in order to contain the spread of the virus. As countries reopen their economies, many health experts fear a “second wave”, ie. resurgence, of COVID-19. To prevent a second wave, public health experts are advocating that nations adopt contact tracing, ie. tracing all the people who have recently come into contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and then undertaking steps to isolate those individuals. Contact tracing is difficult to implement correctly without violating an individual’s privacy. The threat to personal privacy was severe enough for Google and Apple to collaborate on an API that developers of public health agencies can use to implement app-based contact tracing solutions. This contact tracing API, which Google and Apple call the Exposure Notification API, is designed to respect user privacy and security.
Once a user downloads an app that uses the Exposure Notification API and opts in to contact tracing, their device starts generating “proximity identifiers” that are changed every 15 minutes (on average). Via Bluetooth Low Energy, these “proximity identifiers” are periodically shared with nearby devices whose users have also opted into contact tracing. The proximity identifier is then processed on-device and does not reveal information about a user’s location or other personally identifiable information. Once a user confirms a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, they can share their diagnosis with the app they installed, which will then inform other users who have come into close contact with them in the last 14 days. For more information on how the Exposure Notification API works, we recommend reading our initial coverage.
Google first rolled out the Exposure Notification API for Android devices on May 20, 2020, as part of an update to Google Play Services, but its use is restricted to apps that have been developed by official public health agencies (for obvious reasons). However, neither Google nor Apple has made details public about the list of apps that have been whitelisted for using this API, so unless you’re constantly keeping up with the news, it’s hard to know which countries have adopted the API. We’ve previously covered some of the countries that have adopted the Exposure Notification API when we talked about the various open-source contact tracing projects that are out there. In this article, we have compiled a list of official contact tracing apps from designated health agencies from various countries that are using Google and Apple’s Exposure Notification API. Our list contains COVID-19 contact tracing apps that have been released or are currently in development.
We discovered Google’s hidden whitelist of application package names for the API. Subsequently, these package names were traced back to apps, their listing, and the countries they belong to. The information is compiled below in a table for easy reference. We have also added Google Play Store and Apple App Store links, if the app has been publicly released, as well as the source code and the official website link, wherever available. We will update the following tables as more countries/regions adopt the API.
Regions with COVID-19 contact tracing apps based on the Exposure Notifications System (ENS)
|Region
|App Name
|Android Package Name
|Status
|Useful Links
|Australia
|COVIDTrace
|au.gov.dta.covidtrace
|In-Development
|–
|Austria
|Stopp Corona
|at.roteskreuz.stopcorona
|Released
|Belgium
|Coronalert
|be.sciensano.coronalert
|Released
|Brazil
|Coronavirus – SUS
|br.gov.datasus.guardioes
|Released
|Brunei
|BruHealth
|egnc.moh.bruhealthtrace
|In-Development
|Canada
|COVID Alert
|ca.gc.hcsc.canada.stopcovid
|Released
|Croatia
|Stop COVID-19
|hr.miz.evidencijakontakata
|Released
|Cyprus
|CovTracer-EN
|cy.gov.dmrid.covtracer
|Released
|Czech Republic
|eRouška
|cz.covid19cz.erouska
|Released
|Denmark
|Smittestop
|com.netcompany.smittestop_exposure_notification
|Released
|Ecuador
|ASI
|ec.gob.asi.android
|Released
|Estonia
|Hoia
|ee.tehik.hoia
|Released
|Finland
|Koronavilkku
|fi.thl.koronahaavi
|Released
|Germany
|Corona-Warn-App
|de.rki.coronawarnapp
|Released
|Gibraltar
|Beat Covid Gibraltar
|com.gha.covid.tracker
|Released
|Greece
|Exo
|com.pathcheck.gr.bt
|Released
|Ireland
|Covid Tracker
|com.covidtracker.hse
|Released
|Italy
|Immuni
|it.ministerodellasalute.immuni
|Released
|Japan
|COCOA – COVID-19 Contact App
|jp.go.mhlw.covid19radar
|Released
|Kazakhstan
|Saqbol
|kz.nitec.bizbirgemiz
|Released
|Kenya
|–
|ke.go.health_togethertrace
|In-Development
|–
|Latvia
|Apturi Covid Latvia
|lv.spkc.gov.apturicovid
|Released
|Lithuania
|Korona Stop LT
|lt.nvsc.coronawarnapp
|Released
|Malta
|COVID Alert Malta
|mt.gov.dp3t
|Released
|Netherlands
|CoronaMelder
|nl.rijksoverheid.en
|Released
|New Zealand
|NZ COVID Tracer
|nz.govt.health.covidtracer
|Released
|Northern Ireland
|StopCOVID NI
|net.hscni.covidtracker
|Released
|Norway
|Smittestopp
|no.fhi.smittestopp_exposure_notification
|Released
|Poland
|ProteGO Safe
|pl.gov.mc.protegosafe
|Released
|Portugal
|STAYAWAY COVID
|fct.inesctec.stayaway
|Released
|Russia
|Госуслуги.COVID трекер
|com.minsvyaz.gosuslugi.exposurenotificationdroid
|Released
|Saudi Arabia
|Tabaud
|sa.gov.nic.tabaud
|Released
|Scotland
|Protect Scotland
|gov.scot.covidtracker
|Released
|Slovenia
|OstaniZdrav
|si.gov.ostanizdrav
|Released
|South Africa
|COVIDConnect
|za.gov.health.covidconnect
|Released
|Spain
|Radar COVID
|es.gob.radarcovid
|Released
|Switzerland
|SwissCovid
|ch.admin.bag.dp3t
|Released
|United Kingdom
|NHS COVID-19
|uk.nhs.covid19.production
|Released
|United Kingdom – Bermuda
|WeHealth Bermuda
|org.wehealth.exposure
|Released
|United Kingdom – Jersey
|Jersey COVID Alert
|com.governmentofjersey.jerseycovidalert
|Released
|Uruguay
|Coronavirus UY
|uy.gub.salud.plancovid19uy
|Released
|USA – Alabama
|GuideSafe
|gov.adph.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Arizona
|Covid Watch
|gov.azdhs.covidwatch.android
|Released
|USA – California
|California COVID Notify
|gov.ca.covid19.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Colorado
|CO Exposure Notifications
|gov.co.cdphe.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Connecticut
|COVID Alert CT
|gov.ct.covid19.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Delaware
|Covid Alert DE
|gov.de.covidtracker
|Released
|USA – District of Columbia
|DC CAN
|gov.dc.covid19.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Guam
|Guam Covid Alert
|org.pathcheck.guam.bt
|Released
|USA – Hawaii
|AlohaSafe Alert
|org.alohasafe.alert
|Released
|USA – Maryland
|MD COVID Alert
|gov.md.covid19.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Michigan
|MI COVID Alert
|gov.michigan.MiCovidExposure
|Released
|USA – Minnesota
|COVIDaware MN
|org.pathcheck.covidsafepathsBt.mn
|Released
|USA – Nevada
|Covid Trace Nevada
|gov.nv.dhhs.en
|Released
|USA – New Jersey
|COVID Alert NJ
|com.nj.gov.covidalert
|Released
|USA – New York
|COVID Alert NY
|gov.ny.health.proximity
|Released
|USA – North Carolina
|SlowCOVIDNC
|gov.nc.dhhs.exposurenotification
|Released
|USA – Oregon
|Oregon Exposure Notifications
|gov.or.covid19.exposurenotifications
|Released
|USA – Pennsylvania
|COVID Alert PA
|gov.pa.covidtracker
|Released
|USA – Puerto Rico
|Rastrea el Virus BT
|org.pathcheck.pr.bt
|Released
|USA – South Carolina
|South Carolina Safer Together
|musc.exposurenotification
|Released
|USA – North Dakota & Wyoming
|Care19 Alert
|com.proudcrowd.exposure
|Released
|USA – Virginia
|COVIDWise
|gov.vdh.exposurenotification
|Released
|USA – Washington
|Washington
|gov.wa.doh.exposurenotifications
|Released
Thanks to PNF Software for providing us a license to use JEB Decompiler, a professional-grade reverse engineering tool for Android applications.