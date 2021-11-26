Google and Apple fined by Italian competition authority for “aggressive practices” in data usage

Apple is no stranger to antitrust investigations, particularly as the company was recently fined, alongside Amazon, just a couple of days ago in Italy. Now Apple has been fined again for “aggressive practices” pertaining to its selling of user data, but this time, the company has been fined alongside Google for the same reasons. Both companies have been fined €10 million, which is the maximum permitted according to Italian law.

The AGCM, the Italian competition authority, said in a statement that the two companies did not provide “clear and immediate information” on how data of users was collected and used. It was said that when users were setting up their accounts with Google, it was designed so that the terms and conditions on data usage would be accepted.

As for Apple, when creating an Apple ID, the Italian watchdog said that users were not given a choice at all. It was also said that users were repeatedly told that data collection was only necessary in order to improve the consumer experience and their use of those services. Furthermore, it alleges that users were never provided with an indication that data was being collected and used for commercial purposes.

In a statement to Reuters, Apple said that it provides “industry-leading transparency and control to all users, so they can choose what information to share or not, and how it’s used.” Google said in its statement that it followed “fair and transparent practices to provide users with useful services, as well as provide clear information on their use”.

A few days ago, the Italian competition authority fined Amazon and Apple just over €200 million in total for kicking out select Apple product resellers from Amazon’s platform. The agreement between the two tech giants goes back to 2018. It has forced certain retailers to stop using amazon.it to sell Apple and Beats devices. The watchdog stated that this is a violation of the European Union rules and that it is affecting pricing competition.