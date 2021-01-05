Tell Google Assistant to “Eat a 5 Star” and watch it do… nothing

Ever since its debut in 2016, the Google Assistant has helped millions of people around the world complete a myriad of tasks using simple voice commands. Over the years, the number of supported voice commands has grown to an extent that the Assistant can now help you with everything from setting the alarm to tracking a shipment. But while a vast majority of the supported commands are designed to help you get stuff done, the Assistant does support a few fun commands that aim to keep you entertained. But even these fun commands ensure that the Google Assistant is doing something useful, at least to a certain degree. However, a new command launched in partnership with Cadbury India completely goes against this theme and makes the Assistant completely useless, intentionally.

This command, which has been around for a few weeks now, activates the Google Assistant’s “Do Nothing mode,” which converts the Assistant from a helpful companion to one that wants you to chill for a bit. You can activate this new mode on your phone by saying, “OK Google, Eat a 5 star”. Then, as you can see in the attached screenshot, all subsequent commands generate responses that are far from being useful.

According to the official listing, the Google Assistant’s Do Nothing mode is designed to prevent the Assistant from doing anything productive. It states: “While the Google Assistant helps you become more PRODUCTIVE, with the 5 Star Do Nothing Mode it gives you more PERSPECTIVE. It will act like a chilled-out friend who is always by your side, motivating you to take it easy, and just do nothing.”

A promotional video from the chocolate manufacturer further highlights some of the commands you can try while using the Do Nothing mode and the kind of responses you may receive from the Google Assistant. The video also highlights that the feature supports Hindi queries. I tested it on my device and, while getting it to work for the first time was a bit iffy, once the mode was enabled, the Google Assistant did come up with a bunch of cheeky replies. Since this is a regional command, you’ll have to ensure that the Assistant language is set to English (India) for it to work as intended. The intention is uselessness and humor, in line with the marketing and promotion around the chocolate bar, so keep your expectations aligned.