Some users are unable to use Google Assistant right now

For a lot of people, Google Assistant has become a critical part of their everyday life, a helpful tool that makes things easier. Google’s technology can control smart home devices, provide information, and so much more. But what happens when Google Assistant stops working?

That’s apparently what’s going on for some users—at least as of this writing. The technology has seemingly gone on vacation ahead of the holidays, with some users reporting that they cannot reach the assistant. Reports claim that users attempting to launch Google Assistant are receiving errors, including “Can’t reach Google at the moment” and “Something went wrong.”

Image: Google Nest Support Forum

Android Police notes that the errors persist “even after trying regular fixes such as rebooting the phone, clearing cache/data, updating the app, or switching between mobile data and WiFi.” The errors appear to be at the Google Account level, so it doesn’t matter if you’re on Android or iOS. And it doesn’t matter if you’re trying to reach Google Assistant on a smartphone, smart display, or smart speaker. There doesn’t appear to be a rhyme or reason as to why the problem is affecting some users.

You might have luck by signing in to a different Google Account, but for now, those who are affected by the problem seemingly have no way of remedying the situation.

Google has experienced a series of outages in recent days, including an outage to the Google account authentication system. This could be related to that, which means those affected just have to wait it out, which isn’t ideal heading into the holidays.

People have taken to Reddit to voice concerns about the issue, with reports coming in from around the world. It’s unclear when the problem will be fixed, but we’ll be sure to update this post when Google addresses the issue.