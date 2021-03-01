Google Assistant for enterprise Workspace users exits beta

Enterprise users usually have to wait to try out new features in Google products, and sometimes that wait can take months or years. Take, for example, Google Assistant voice commands: Google announced Assistant voice command support for Calendar back at Cloud Next 2019 but waited until late 2019 to roll out beta support. Over a year later, Google is finally ready to take Assistant for enterprise users out of beta.

When logged into a Google Workspace account (previously called “G Suite”) that has “Search and Assistant” features enabled by the admin, enterprise users can use voice commands to check their calendar, email a contact, dial into a meeting, and more. Most of the supported commands control Google Calendar and Gmail, which makes sense as these two services are likely the most widely used among Workspace users.

According to Google, voice commands for Workspace users are rolling out for users of mobile devices, but support for Nest smart speakers and smart displays is still in beta.