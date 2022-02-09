Google Assistant’s Guest Mode adds support for 9 more languages including Mandarin, Hindi, and Swedish

Last year Google introduced “Guest Mode” to Google Assistant running on smart speakers or displays, which allows, as the name implies, guests to use your home smart devices without access to your personal information. For example, guests can control music playback, but they can’t check your next calendar appointment. It was essentially a web browser’s incognito/private mode but on Google Assistant.

Google announced yesterday in a blog post it has added nine more languages to Guest Mode: Danish, Indonesian, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese, Swedish, Thai, Mandarin, and Hindi. These join the existing seven — English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, Japanese, and Korean — to make for a total of 16 supported languages. Google says support for the new languages will come “in the following months,” and you can check for status by asking “Hey Google, tell me about Guest Mode” on your smart display or speaker.

This Guest Mode language expansion news was the most noteworthy in a series of other announcements Google made on “Safer Internet Day,” an initiative started by the European Union. Other announcements include the Google Fi app gaining the ability to share real-time location with friends and family free of charge, the addition of Account Level Enhanced Safe Browsing, which provides the “broadest security protection against [online] threats against your Google Account,” to smart devices, and Google One VPN coming to iOS devices. The latter is actually significant news, except Google had already announced it a week prior.