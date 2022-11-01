Earlier this year, some users noticed that the Google Assistant UI switched to the dark theme on Android 13 devices, even when the dark theme option was disabled in the device settings. Google has now confirmed that this change is intentional, and the Assistant no longer has a light theme on Android 13.

In a recent update on the IssueTracker related to this change, a Googler has revealed that Google Assistant will always appear in dark theme on devices running Android 13, irrespective of the selected system theme. The comment states: "Google Assistant regularly tries new ideas to see what works and what could work better. This includes way to make our products look and feel consistent throughout our product ecosystem. To offer a more helpful visual experience across all your devices, including Pixel Watch and Google TV, when you engage with Assistant on mobile Light Mode is no longer available - it will now have a dark appearance, even if you have Dark theme turned off in your phone settings."

In addition to the Google Assistant UI, the Quick Settings panel also has a dark background on Android 13 devices when the dark theme is disabled. Although these changes don't affect users who prefer using the dark theme all the time, those who prefer the light theme or use the scheduling option to enable the dark theme are understandably annoyed by the inconsistent implementation. Currently, there is no way to force the Assistant to switch to the light theme on Android 13 devices and Google doesn't plan to revert this change either.

What do you think of Google's decision to remove the light theme for the Assistant UI on Android 13? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Google IssueTracker

Via: Mishaal Rahman

Thanks to XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username for the tip!