Google Assistant makes ordering takeout much easier in latest update

Google Assistant is all about making our lives easier, and it’s continuing that mission in a new update. The search giant on Wednesday announced five new ways the technology can lend a helping hand, including the ability to make ordering takeout even easier.

When ordering takeout and delivery on Google, Assistant will make the process easier powered by Duplex on the web. Google said to use the feature you need to search for a restaurant on the Google App for Android and select “Order Online” or “Order Pickup.” Once you hit check out, Google Assistant can intervene help fill out your contact and payment details saved in Google Pay and synced to Chrome Autofill.

Google said the feature only works with certain partners right now, but more restaurants and chains will be added across the U.S. this year. The autofill features only works with pickup options for now, with deliveries apparently coming soon.

Images: Google

Additionally, Google Assistant users can also tell their Nest speaker or display to find their lost phone, including iPhones. Google said iPhone owners will need to opt in to receive notifications and critical alerts from the Google Home app. Once that option is enabled, your phone can get critical notifications and even play a custom ringing sound when your device is on silent or Do Not Disturb.

Meanwhile, Google Assistant is making it easier to find new Routines with a dedicated section in “Ready-Made Routines.” Google is hoping these pre-made routines will inspire users to take advantage of the feature, which can automate actions based on a key phrase. Google said users can also add a shortcut icon to their Android home screen for their favorite Routines.

Speaking of Routines, Google is making sunrise and sunset Routines available globally. These Routines will automatically perform certain actions depending on the time of day. For example, you can automatically turn on your living room lights and play a relaxing playlist when the sun goes down.