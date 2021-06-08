Google Assistant prepares to add quick phrases and dynamic shortcuts

Google is rolling out version 12.22.5 of the Google App today, and it confirms development of two new features we’re expecting to land soon in Google Assistant.

An APK teardown can often predict features that may arrive in a future update of an application, but it is possible that any of the features we mention here may not make it in a future release. This is because these features are currently unimplemented in the live build and may be pulled at any time by the developers in a future build.

Quick phrases

Back in April, a mysterious “voice shortcuts” page appeared for many users in Google Assistant’s settings. The page linked users to internal Google documentation for a feature code-named “guacamole.” In the latest Google App update, we now know that the “guacamole” feature will be called “quick phrases.”

<string name="assistant_android_settings_quick_phrases_summary">Skip saying “Hey Google” for help with specific tasks</string> <string name="assistant_android_settings_quick_phrases_title">Quick phrases</string>

As for what you’ll be able to do with the new “quick phrases” feature, you’ll be able to skip saying the “Hey Google” hotword for common voice interactions involving a ringing alarm, incoming call, or ongoing timer. For example, if you enable this feature, you presumably won’t have to shout “Hey Google” just to dismiss your morning alarm.

<string name="assistant_guacamole_pill_popup_description_alarm">Skip “Hey Google” when using quick phrases like “%1$s” or “%2$s” for a ringing alarm.</string> <string name="assistant_guacamole_pill_popup_description_call">Skip “Hey Google” when using quick phrases like “%1$s” or “%2$s” for incoming calls.</string> <string name="assistant_guacamole_pill_popup_description_timer">Skip “Hey Google” when using quick phrases like “%1$s” for a firing timer.</string> <string name="assistant_guacamole_pill_popup_link_text">You can update this choice in <u>Assistant Settings</u>.</string> <string name="assistant_guacamole_pill_prompt">Say</string> <string name="assistant_guacamole_ui_prompt">Try saying</string>

Dynamic Shortcuts

At Google I/O 2021, Google demonstrated a couple of new features coming to the Google Assistant. Soon, the Assistant will proactively recommend shortcuts to users based on your app usage pattern. The latest Google App update prepares support for this feature, with strings stating that dynamic shortcuts are “related to what you’re typing and can be based on interactions with apps on your device.” Dynamic shortcuts were introduced with Android Nougat as a way for developers to provide specific, context-sensitive actions within an app. Google is planning to make Android app shortcuts a bigger part of the Google Assistant experience, and the introduction of dynamic shortcuts in the UI is one part of this change.

<string name="googleapp_assistant_dynamic_shortcut_long_press_message">"This suggestion is related to what you're typing and can be based on interactions with apps on your device. You can manage activity shared with Assistant, per app, within Assistant Settings."</string> <string name="googleapp_assistant_light_suggestion_annotation_separator">" · "</string> <string name="googleapp_assistant_non_dynamic_shortcut_long_press_message">"This suggestion is related to what you're typing."</string>

You can download the latest version of the Google App from the Google Play Store link embedded above, or you can grab the APK from APKMirror. We installed the update on a Pixel 4 running Android 11 and a Pixel 3 XL running Android 12 Beta 1 but did not see either of these features. We’ll continue digging into the latest Google App release to see if we can find more features or if we can get these features working.