Google partners with Reese’s Book Club for a unique, hands-free reading experience

Google has partnered with Reese’s Book Club to bring a unique reading experience to Google Assistant-powered devices. This new experience will give users access to Reese Witherspoon’s monthly book picks, exclusive commentary about each book, and even personalized book recommendations.

To try this new feature, say “Hey Google, read with Reese’s Book Club” on your Assistant-enabled Nest smart speaker, smart display, or mobile device. The Assistant will then help you discover Reese’s monthly book picks and take a quick quiz to get personalized recommendations. You’ll also get access to exclusive commentary about each book from Reese Witherspoon herself.

Talking about this new partnership, Reese Witherspoon said, “I’m thrilled to bring Reese’s Book Club to Google Assistant users around the globe. People can now discover our monthly book club picks, get personalized book recommendations and hear exclusive content from me, just by saying ‘Hey Google, read with Reese’s Book Club.’ As an avid reader, I think I’ve found my favorite new Assistant feature!”

It’s worth noting that if you’re an existing Reese’s Book Club member, you’ll get the option to link your account with the Google Assistant. If you’re new, you’ll also have the option to sign up with your Google account. The Reese’s Book Club integration will give you access to Reese’s personal book reviews along with the features mentioned above. To read the recommended books, you can head over to Google Play Books and purchase a copy. If you already have several books on your reading list, you can also add the recommended books to a “Book Pile” to keep track of all the books you want to read.

The Reese’s Book Club integration in the Google Assistant will be available in all English-speaking countries worldwide. To learn more about Reese’s Book Club, check out the official website or download the app from the Play Store link below.