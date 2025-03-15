Summary Google Gemini will replace Assistant on mobile devices and other gadgets.

Gemini lacks certain abilities like setting alarms and calendar events.

Users may not have an option to switch back to Assistant once Gemini takes over.

Before LLMs took the main stage, Google Assistant had been around, helping people set reminders and navigate their phone. Then came Google's LLM, Gemini. All of a sudden, the Assistant's days seemed numbered, as it didn't have the same reasoning and ability to decipher what a user wants as Gemini. Now, Google has confirmed that its newer, shinier AI will take over the reins from Assistant, and it doesn't seem you'll have a choice in the matter.

Google Gemini is here to take Assistant's job

As posted on Google's blog, The Keynote, under an article titled "The Assistant experience on mobile is upgrading to Gemini," the tech giant details what it's planning with Assistant. With Gemini now booming among the LLM race, Google is getting rid of its older brother, and it doesn't seem like you can toggle between the two:

Over the coming months, we’re upgrading more users on mobile devices from Google Assistant to Gemini; and later this year, the classic Google Assistant will no longer be accessible on most mobile devices or available for new downloads on mobile app stores. Additionally, we’ll be upgrading tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches, to Gemini. We're also bringing a new experience, powered by Gemini, to home devices like speakers, displays and TVs.

The thing is, I did try Gemini as my phone's assistant for a bit, and it didn't have the ability to perform some tasks like set calendar events, alarms, and volume levels. Maybe Google will (or already has) fixed this, but if not, Gemini may actually be a downgrade for people who use Assistant to perform basic phone tasks hands-free. And given how Google likely won't give us an option to use Assistant, I'm not entirely sure what that means for people who want a more Assistant-like AI.

If you're happy with using Gemini over Assistant, then now would be an excellent chance to read up on Google's official prompting guidelines. The bad news is, it's about 70 pages long. The good news is, we covered all of the important bits so you don't have to.