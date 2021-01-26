Google Assistant will soon show your sleep data on smart displays

Google Assistant has quietly added a wellness section that will provide users with health and fitness data on smart displays. Wellness apparently replaces the “Sleep” section that Google introduced at the end of last year.

9to5Google was among the first to spot the new change, which is rolling out to Google Assistant users now. According to the new wellness section’s description, Assistant will show health information collected from connected health services.

Allow your Assistant to proactively show your information on your display devices from your connected health and fitness devices and services, like your exercise, nutrition, sleep, or wellness data. If you turn this setting on, anyone with access to the device can also see and interact with this information. If a device isn’t listed, you first need to turn on proactive results for that device.

The screenshots provided by 9to5Google reveal you can view wellness information on any smart display in your home, including the Nest Hub. If you have a smart display at your bedside, getting an overview of your health information could be a good way to see how you’re progressing toward a fitness goal.

Google Assistant started integrating wellness data from third-party services at the end of last year. The feature allowed Assistant to display information such as sleep data, exercise stats, and nutrition. For example, owners of the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense could ask, “How much sleep did I get last night?”

As of now, it looks like Fitbit is the only service that can integrate with Assistant. That isn’t much of a surprise considering Google is close to finalizing its acquisition of Fitbit. However, the US Department of Justice is still investigating the deal, which is estimated to have cost Google #2.1 billion.

9to5Google speculates that being able to see wellness information feature could indicate Google is close to debuting its rumored Nest Hub with Soli. The updated smart display was rumored earlier this month and is said to offer sleep tracking features.