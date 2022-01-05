Google Assistant will soon be able to control your car functions

At I/O 2021, Google first showcased Android 12’s Digital car key feature and said that it would make its way to select Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones later in the year. As promised, the feature started rolling out to the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Galaxy S21 series early last month, and you can use it to unlock a couple of compatible BMW vehicles. Google is now working on adding a couple of more handy features, which will give you access to additional car functions via the Google Assistant.

In a recent blog post highlighting some of the new features that Google plans to introduce this year, the company revealed that it’s working on giving users access to more car functions via the Google Assistant. These features will let you use your voice to warm up and cool down your car, lock and unlock, and get useful information (like the amount of battery left) on all Assistant-enabled devices.

Google plans to release support for these new voice commands later this year. At first, the voice commands will only be available on select Volvo cars, but Google plans to add support for more car manufacturers at a later stage. The company has not shared a definite timeline for the rollout. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as the new voice commands start rolling out to users.

Along with these new Assistant voice commands for car functions, Google has highlighted a bunch of other upcoming features for Android phones, Chromebooks, and more. Check out our previous coverage to learn more about all the upcoming features.

Are you looking forward to trying out these new Assistant voice commands with your car? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.