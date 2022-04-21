Galaxy Watch 4 could get Google Assistant support soon

There’s no doubt the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best Wear OS-powred smartwatches on the market. But despite being a Wear OS smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t have one of the best features of Wear OS: Google Assistant support, with users stuck with Samsung’s own Bixby. Samsung has said several times in the past that it’s working with Google to bring the feature to the smartwatch but never provided any concrete timeline. But after months of waiting, it looks like Google Assistant support for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is just around the corner.

The Verizon variants of the Galaxy Watch 4 series recently picked up a new software update (build number R8xUSQU1FVC8). As spotted by DroidLife, an initial version of the update changelog posted by Verizon referenced Google Assistant and even had a screenshot showcasing how users could enable “Hey, Google” hotword and other settings. Naturally, this led everyone to believe that the update finally enabled Google Assistant support. But unfortunately, that’s not the case.

If you have Google Assistant downloaded, it will show up in the settings menu under ‘Google Accounts.

Verizon has since removed the mention of Google Assistant from the changelog, and Google has confirmed to The Verge that “Assistant is not rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4, and we don’t have an update on timing.”

It’s possible Google Assistant support is set to arrive soon, but Verizon erroneously published the changelog ahead of schedule. If that’s indeed the case, Galaxy Watch 4 owners might not have to have to wait too long to get their hands on Google Assistant. For all we know, the feature could very well arrive in the next update. But in the meantime, users will have to be content with Samsung’s Bixby assistant.

Back in February, Samsung said Google Assistant would be available on the Galaxy 4 series in the “coming months.”

Source: Verizon

Via: DroidLife