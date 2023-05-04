It looks like Google is looking to give users easy access to Bard AI with a new homescreen widget that could find its way to Pixel phones and tablet devices. While it will be exclusive to Google products at first, there's a chance that it could roll out to all Android devices at some point.

The news comes from the folks at 9to5Google, who have seen code that shows Bard AI will be coming to Android devices. There doesn't seem to be a lot known at this time, like how it will arrive to Android devices and when. But the source does take stab at what Bard AI on Android might look like, stating that it could as its own app, come packaged as a homescreen widget, or be integrated into the Google Search app. Regardless its form, it would mostly likely provide a more seamless experience than navigating to the Bard website.

The source also speculates that Google Bard implementation on Android will be more than just a shortcut to the service, and there could be a section that will provide users with suggested prompts, before popping users into the actual app. The one part that is currently clear is that the code shows that it is being exclusively designated for Pixel phones at the moment. Of course, with all this said, there's always the chance that things could change, as code peeping just shows what's there, and doesn't really reveal plans for the company.

Google's Bard is currently just an experiment and is not open to the public. User that want to try it can sign up and join the waitlist, as the product is currently in its preview phase. AI has become a hot topic over the past year, being fueled by chat bots like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard. While this is just an early glimpse at the technology, companies have been scrambling to take advantage, understand, and integrate it into their services. But this type of AI is still in its early stages and as we have seen time and time again on the internet, not without its problems.