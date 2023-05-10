This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Today, Google announced that it's dropping the waitlist for its AI chatbot Bard, making it more accessible to everyone around the world. It supports new languages, has a new Dark Mode, and it has gotten better at a ton of other things. Google has added a lot of new features to Bard, so let's try to unpack each one of them to see how you can use it just as an "experiment" today.

No more waitlist

Source: Google

Google's AI chatbot Bard is now available in English in 180 countries and territories. This means there's no waitlist and pretty much anyone can try Google's AI chatbot and share their feedback. Bard is also available in Japanese and Korean languages, and Google says it's on track to support as many as 40 languages soon.

Harnessing the power of Google Lens

Source: Google

Google noted that Bard is getting better at presenting results with rich visuals. Visual responses are great because they'll allow you to get a better sense of understanding. Notably, you can also include images to your own prompts alongside text. Google showcased this with a picture of dogs and asked Bard to write a funny caption. Bard can essentially use Google Lens to analyze the photo and detect the subjects and pull relevant information or answers to your queries.

Bard gets better at coding

Google says its updated chatbot has gotten better at tackling coding queries. It can now debug and explain codes in more than 20 programming languages, making it a lot more useful and reliable. But Google wanted to make it better at working alongside users, so it decided to collect feedback and bring a ton of improvements. Here are a few key coding upgrades that Google highlighted at the keynote: