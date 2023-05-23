It's been a few weeks since Google I/O 2023, and now we're starting to see a new feature for Bard come to life with its latest update. The new update brings images to the service, allowing responses to prompts to have more visual presence with images pulled using Google Search. While this is a small detail, it does feel a bit more modern to have images accompanying text, and since there is no longer a waitlist for the service, and with expanded availability to many around the world, you can now try it to see it for yourself.

This change was discovered by 9to5Google and is also stated on the Bard updates page, with the latest version coming in at 2023.05.23, introducing images to Bard. The update will now bring up images for English responses, providing enhanced visuals that should enrich the experience. For example, if users ask for a list of items, there may also be images that accompanying those responses. Users can now also just simply ask for images as well, and as stated before, these images will be pulled using Google Search.

In order to keep things as transparent as possible, Google will also provide sourcing for the images, making it clear where they came from. During Google I/O 2023, the company also discussed some other visual changes that are coming to Bard, with even more visual elements slated to hit the service in the near future. Clearly, Google is pursuing this since there is a lot of curiosity from the public, and a lot of competition from rivals.

If curious about all the upcoming changes, you can watch the entire Bard presentation that took place just a couple of weeks ago. But, if you don't have the time, you can also catch our recap of the event, which discussed Bard moving from LaMDA to PaLM 2 language model. Also, how the company made Bard available to more countries, ditching the waitlist and delivering to over 180 countries. There was also plenty of talk about new devices like the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet.