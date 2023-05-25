Bard is Google's answer to the generative artificial intelligence craze, packed with the ability to hold a conversation, generate code, and solve logical problems. Bard's biggest advantage over competitors over the likes of ChatGPT is that it can access the internet, though it has faltered behind the rest of the competition in a number of pretty crazy ways.

How does Google Bard work?

Google Bard is in a bit of an odd spot when it comes to the technology behind it, as Google hasn't been particularly clear about the language model underpinning it. Google announced at this year's I/O that Google Bard would be using the PaLM 2 language model to generate text, but asking Bard what it uses will yield an answer stating that it makes use of LaMDA for dialogue and PaLM to generate text. No mention of PaLM 2 whatsoever.

Having said that, AI isn't exactly the most trustworthy when it comes to factual claims. Therefore, we'll presume that because Google said that Bard uses PaLM 2, it uses PaLM 2. Palm stands for Pathways Language Model, and this is the second iteration of it.

Google Bard has an advantage over competitors like ChatGPT in that it can access the internet, meaning that you can feed it a URL and ask it to summarize the page for you or even ask it to look something up for you.

What's especially interesting about PaLM 2 is that the largest PaLM 2 model, PaLM 2-L, is significantly smaller than the largest PaLM model but performs better, with the only tradeoff being that the smaller model needs more training. PaLM 2 models were found to significantly outperform their predecessors in natural language generation, translation, and reasoning.

Who made Google Bard?

Google Bard was developed by Google and released on March 21st, 2023. It's not available for everyone yet, and while it has expanded to more than 180 countries as of Google I/O, it isn't available in any European countries aside from the United Kingdom.

Bard is a collaborative effort between Google AI and DeepMind, and the project is overseen by Jack Krawczyk. The Responsible AI team is also heavily involved in the process, and their job is to ensure that AI is developed thoughtfully and safely.

What can you do with Google Bard?

Google Bard can do everything ChatGPT can... in theory. It sometimes struggles with accuracy, but the idea that you can feed it information from a live webpage and gain an insight into the contents of it is something that ChatGPT can't do right now. This gives Google an edge. Aside from that, you'll be able to program, research, summarise, and write with the help of Google Bard, even if it isn't necessarily going to be the most accurate.

For example, Google says that "if you ask an LLM to solve a mathematical word problem, it will predict an answer based on others it’s learned from, not based on advanced reasoning or computations. To this end, we have seen Bard present responses that contain or even invent inaccurate information."

How to use Google Bard

You can use Google Bard by navigating to Google's own landing page for it. You'll need a Google account, but that's more or less the only barrier to entry. If you live in an unsupported country, you will also be able to use a VPN to gain access to the service, which is how I can use it despite living in Ireland.

The future of Google Bard

Google has been adamant that Google Bard can compete with AI services from Microsoft and OpenAI, but that remains to be seen. The company has posed itself as massively concerned with the responsibility aspect of AI, but it's hard to argue that the company doesn't just see this as an excuse to fall behind the rest of the competition. Nevertheless, there's some interesting tech behind Bard, and given that it's using a different language model to Bing Chat and ChatGPT, competition is never a bad thing.