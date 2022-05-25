Google Calculator 8.2 brings updated UI for larger devices

It’s no secret that Android’s tablet experiences isn’t the best when it comes to app support. While there is a vast library of Android apps that users can take advantage of, the optimization for larger devices hasn’t always the best. Fortunately, it looks like one of Google’s own apps, Calculator, has received an update, offering tablet users a better experience.

The new update which hit the Google Play Store, updates Calculator app to version 8.2. The update brings an improved UI, which should come in handy for those with larger screens.

Prior to the update, the Calculator app was the same experience across all Android devices, no matter the size of the display. The problem that comes from this, is that when in landscape mode, on a device with a large screen, the app would simply scale the UI, wasting precious screen real estate. You can see the older app UI in the image above.

With the latest version of the app, you can see that the left side offers additional information, allowing users to easily see the history of calculations. This could also be done previously, but it required the user to swipe down on the UI, hiding the keys. Along with this noticeable change, there are many subtle differences, like being able to hide the advanced functions for a cleaner look. When this mode is active, the buttons also change shape, going from circle to more oblong shape. While a minor update, the new UI should allow users to perform calculation more efficiently. Of course, if you require just a simple calculator with less functions, you can always turn your device to the portrait orientation to hide the advanced functions of the app.

The updated Calculator app, version 8.2, is available directly from the Google Play Store. Of course, it might not be be available in your region yet, but it is a wide release and should be available eventually. Of course, it is possible to source the APK from a third-party website and side load it, but it probably isn’t all that serious. At the top of the month, Google held its annual I/O developer conference, showing off upcoming devices, Android 13, and more. You can check out the full recap of the event and its announcements here.

Source: Google Play Store

Via: 9to5Google