Google Calendar invites are getting new RSVP options

Google Calendar invites will soon show you additional options to specify whether you’re attending a meeting in person or virtually. The new options will show up in a dropdown menu on the “Yes” button in the coming weeks.

Google detailed the new RSVP options in a recent Google Workspace blog (via 9to5Google). As per the post, the feature will start rolling out to Rapid Release domains starting 8th July and Scheduled Release domains starting July 22nd. Once it shows up for you, you’ll notice a new dropdown menu on the “Yes” button in Google Calendar invites. The menu will include two new options — “Yes, in a meeting room” and “Yes, joining virtually”.

If you select the “meeting room” option, a door icon will show up next to your name on the invite. Similarly, a video camera icon will show up next to your name if you select the “joining virtually” option. These icons will help other users easily identify how you will be attending the meeting. Do note that if you select the new RSVP options, the join method details won’t be shared with contacts on other platforms like Microsoft Outlook.

The new RSVP invites will first show up for Google Calendar users later this month. Google also plans to roll them out to Gmail soon, but the company hasn’t shared an exact timeline for the same. It’s also worth noting that the feature will only be available for Google Workspace customers and G Suite Basic/Business customers.