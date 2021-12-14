Google Calendar adds profile pictures on mobile and new invite options

Google Calendar is one of the most popular calendar synchronization services around, and it’s the default cloud calendar provider on most Android devices signed into a Google account. The Android app received a splash of Material You colors back in September, and now more improvements are arriving on both mobile and desktop platforms.

The mobile apps for Google Calendar show all your upcoming events across all your calendars (unless you uncheck them in the side bar), which is helpful for planning, but also means it’s easy to create events in the wrong calendar. Google is attempting to address this with a new profile icon in the top-right of the app, similar to the profile buttons already present in Gmail, YouTube, and other apps. You’ll still be able to see all your events across all your calendars, but now when you create an event, it will use the account you already have selected.

Google is also improving the “Automatically add invitations” feature in Calendar, to prevent unwanted invitations from being added to your calendar — either events you’re not interested in, or just outright spam. You can now choose to always have invitations automatically added to your calendar, or only add them if you have RSVP’d in the email event invitation. The new option will be accessible from Settings > Event Settings > “Add invitations to my calendar” once it is rolled out to you.

Google says the new profile icons are on an “extended rollout,” so it could be longer than 15 days before they appear on your devices, but the rollout is starting today. The new invite options will be visible to everyone in 15 days or less. Both features are rolling out to both paid G Suite accounts and personal Gmail accounts, so no matter what type of Google account you’re using, you’ll be able to try them out soon.