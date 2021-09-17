Google Calendar widgets finally get a button to quickly add events

One of the new highlighting features that Google showed off in I/O 2021 coming to Android 12 is Material You. It’s Google’s next big UI design update that aims to customize the user experience on every device in a unique way. With the Pixel 6 series and the stable release of Android 12 right around the corner, Google has been updating a lot of its apps with support for Material You. Recently, the Google Calendar received a Material You design refresh. It’s now come to light that the update also brings a new button to help you quickly add new events from widgets.

The Google Calendar app comes with a widget that you can add to the home screen to get a glimpse of all your upcoming events. However, the biggest gripe that people had with this widget was that it didn’t offer an option to quickly add an event. This has now finally changed with version 2021.37.0-396230951-release of Google Calendar. As you can see in the screenshots below, both the Agenda widget and the Month widget now have a “+” icon to help you quickly add an event to your calendar.

(Screenshots: XDA Recognized Developer luca020400)

The new button will make lives a lot easier for those who add a lot of events to their calendar throughout the day. You no longer have to open the calendar app and then look for the Add Event button. You can just add the widget onto your home screen and tap the “+” icon to add an upcoming event to your schedule.

If you’re running the Android 12 beta and have the Google Calendar app installed, you should be able to see the new widget and the app redesign with this update of the app.

The Google Calendar app isn’t the only app in Google’s portfolio to receive a widget update with the Material You redesign. Google Drive and Google Keep have also received new widgets with their Material You updates.