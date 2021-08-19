Google Calendar will soon let you specify where you’re working from each day

With the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in full swing in many parts of the world and pandemic-related restrictions easing up, many organizations have announced return-to-office plans. However, the danger of the Delta variant means many employers are adopting a flexible hybrid model that gives employees the flexibility to work remotely for a certain number of days/hours per week. If your organization has adopted a similar hybrid work model that lets you work both remotely and in the office, this new Google Calendar feature is going to come in quite handy for you.

Google Calendar is getting a new feature that will let you specify where you’re working from directly on the calendar. The feature will allow you to add a working location routine for a given week and let “others know where you’re working when they invite you to an event.”

You’ll be able to indicate where you’re working from directly on your calendar. You can add a weekly working location routine and update your location as plans change.

Once you set up the working location feature, your colleagues will be able to see on the shared calendar which days you’ll be working remotely or in the office. Only people who have free/busy access to your calendar will be able to see your location, though. Google says the location feature will make it “easier to plan in-person collaboration or set expectations in a hybrid workplace.”

The ability to share working locations will start rolling out to admins starting today. The feature will be turned on by default but admins can choose to disable it for their organization before August 30. For end-users, the gradual rollout will kick off starting August 30. It will be turned off by default but you can enable it from the calendar settings.

The new feature will be available on select Google Workspace plans including Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Nonprofits, and G Suite Business customers.