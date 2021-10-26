Google Camera 8.4.167 starts rolling out through the Play Store

Google’s all-new Pixel 6 series comes with several improvements over the previous Pixel model. Along with the new Google Tensor SoC, high refresh rate displays, and fast charging support, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro pack significantly better camera hardware. In addition, Google has introduced a bunch of new camera features with the devices, and those should now be available for all early Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro buyers with the new Google Camera update.

When the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro first reached reviewers, the devices were running pre-release software. Google then released an early Google Camera update for reviewers, featuring several improvements and a few new features. The update (v8.4.167) has now started rolling out through the Play Store. So, if you’ve pre-ordered a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you will receive the update as soon as you set up your device.

Google Camera 8.4.167 is now available through Google Play for the Pixel 6 (it was already available for reviewers). The app is now over 300MB in size, as I alluded to earlier. https://t.co/ZF9BIqiRmA — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 26, 2021

As confirmed by Mishaal Rahman on Twitter, Google Camera 8.4.167 is now available on the Play Store. The update includes a few new features, including a Timer light, a manual white balance toggle, and a manual exposure toggle, along with some performance improvements.

There are a few new features:

– Timer light

– Manual white balance toggle

– Manual exposure toggle Hopefully Bluetooth mic support is also included: https://t.co/CiHErxPPRh pic.twitter.com/L7QJ8Q9Tgh — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 26, 2021

At the moment, the update doesn’t seem to be available for older Pixel devices. I sideloaded it on my Pixel 4a, but the camera app crashed after a few seconds. So I wasn’t able to check if the features mentioned above were available on older Pixel models or not. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users shouldn’t face any such issues, though.

Google will start shipping the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this week. You should receive the latest Google Camera update as soon as you set up your device. If you don’t, you can try sideloading the APK from APKMirror.