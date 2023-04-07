The Google Pixel Feature Drop for March brought a lot of new enhancements for Pixel smartphones, but one of the more interesting was that Pixel 6 series owners would get an enhancement to Night Sight, with an option to capture photos faster in low light. After nearly three weeks since the Pixel Feature Drop, the latest Google Camera update brings the aforementioned improvement, allowing Pixel 6 series users to take advantage of improved Night Sight option.

According to 9to5Google, Google Camera version 8.8.224.520435764.11 is now rolling out to all supported handsets, with the new Night Sight improvement coming to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Going forward, Pixel 6 series users will see a new option when switching to Night Sight, giving them a choice to shoot photos that will take anywhere between two seconds or six seconds to process. The minimum time that can be selected will be two seconds, while the maximum will be six seconds.

Source: 9to5Google

While Google does tout how the new faster Night Sight still takes beautiful images, you're definitely going to be sacrificing some quality here when compared to the much slower processing option. Of course, six seconds might not seem like a lot of time, but when you're out in the field, it definitely feels a lot longer then it really is. At least this new option will give photographers a choice going forward. If you own a Pixel smartphone, you'll want to make sure that your camera app is up-to-date.

If you're unsure of which version of the camera app you're running, you can always head into the App info section for the camera app, then scroll to the bottom. When you scroll to the bottom, you should see the version number in small print.

