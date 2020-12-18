Google’s Camera Go app for budget phones is rolling out HDR photography support

Google released a trimmed-down version of the Pixel’s Google Camera app, called Google Camera Go, earlier this year in March. At first, the app was quite barebones, and it didn’t include most of the cool features that you’d find in the full-blown Google Camera app. However, Google has been working on bringing support for some of those novel features over the last few months. For instance, back in April this year, we first learned that the company was working on adding HDR support to Google Camera Go. Then in October, the app received Night Mode support, and Google confirmed that it would be adding HDR support in a future update. As promised, the company is now finally rolling out HDR support with the latest Google Camera Go update.

As per a recent tweet from the official Android Twitter handle, HDR support is now rolling out with the latest Google Camera Go update. This will allow budget devices to capture photos “with crisper details and richer color at any time of day.”

Camera Go keeps getting better. We’re bringing HDR to more #Android devices, allowing you to capture photos with crisper details and richer color at any time of day. pic.twitter.com/mk8uByB6bK — Android (@Android) December 17, 2020

Much like the Night Mode update, the latest Google Camera Go release with HDR support should start rolling out to the Nokia 1.3, Wiko Y61, and Wiko Y81 in the coming days. In case you have one of these devices, you should see a new HDR toggle in the app’s interface.

It’s worth mentioning that while you can download the latest Camera Go APK on any Android device running Android 8.0 Oreo or above, you won’t get access to the Night Mode and HDR features. This is due to the fact that these features are only whitelisted for a handful of devices. If you’re interested in learning more about Google Camera Go and its capabilities, do check out our hands-on review of the app by following this link.