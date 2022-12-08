You no longer have to wait for the device to switch to macro mode automatically

Google is rolling out a fresh update for the Google Camera app on the Pixel 7 Pro, which brings some tweaks to improve the macro photography experience on the device. The update introduces a new Macro Focus setting that will let users quickly switch lenses to help users capture macro shots.

Google launched the Pixel 7 Pro with version 8.7.165 of the Google Camera app. It featured an Auto Macro setting that automatically switched the camera to Macro Focus when users tried to capture shots at close range. However, the auto-switching is a bit slow and erratic, which sometimes makes the experience annoying. Google is addressing this with the latest Google Camera update by introducing a new Macro Focus setting that lets you switch the app to macro mode whenever you wish to take a close-up shot.

Auto Macro setting in Google Camera 8.7.165 on the Pixel 7 Pro

9to5Google reports that the new Macro Focus setting is rolling out with version 8.7.250 of the Google Camera app on the Pixel 7 Pro. It appears within the drop-down menu that you access by swiping down on the viewfinder or tapping the pill-shaped button in the top-left corner.

New Macro Focus setting in Google Camera 7.7.250 on the Pixel 7 Pro (Credit: 9to5Google)

The Macro Focus setting includes two new options -- "On" enables Macro Focus and instantly switches lenses to help you quickly and reliably capture macro shots, while "Off" disables it, and the camera no longer switches to macro mode even if you get close to a subject. The third "Auto" option works as before and automatically switches the camera to macro mode when you get close to the subject.

In addition to the new Macro Focus setting, Google Camera 8.7.250 also removes the Double-tap gesture that lets you zoom or switch between the rear and front-facing cameras. Google removed the option from older Pixel models last year, and it's no longer available on the Pixel 7 Pro either.

Google Camera 8.7.250 is gradually rolling out to Pixel 7 Pro users over the Play Store. It's not widely available at the moment, but it should reach all users in the next few days.

Via: 9to5Google