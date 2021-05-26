Google Camera Port Hub: Get the best GCam APK for Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and other phones!

Google Camera and its post-processing algorithms undoubtedly changed the game in terms of what we expect from smartphone cameras, elevating the Google Pixels to some of the best Android phones you can buy for the camera. That’s the exact reason why Google Camera ports are so highly requested for non-Google devices. With the appropriate ported Google Camera app, you can use Google’s superior HDR+ optimization as well as their Portrait Mode on virtually any smartphone that supports the Camera2API.

How to install and use Google Camera Port

Make sure your device supports the Camera2 API. You can check it using this app. Besides the Camera2 API, Google Camera also requires Google Play Services to run. The app will crash if you try to run it on a phone without Google Apps. You can, however, use MicroG or Gcam Services Provider to spoof Google’s proprietary libraries. Download the most compatible APK file of the ported Google Camera from the next section and install it. Either use one of the suggested versions for your device or pick one of the generic mods.

You may need to install additional XML configuration files. Restart the app. Success!

List of Devices that have known working Google Camera Ports

This article lists devices from various OEMs that have at least one working Google Camera Port. We tried to find the most stable and user-endorsed versions. There may be “better” versions available, but the ports listed here should work for most people. PLEASE SEND US A TIP IF YOU THINK A LINK SHOULD BE UPDATED.

Note that the devices listed below are sorted alphabetically for their name. Some of the linked threads may not be from the corresponding device forum. This is not a mistake, as many of the ports work on multiple devices. We simply linked to a thread where you can download the APK.

Choose the correct APK for your device, change into the right settings, and shoot away to some stunning photos with the Google magic!