Google Camera Port Hub: Get the best GCam APK for Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and other phones!

Google Camera and its post-processing algorithms undoubtedly changed the game in terms of what we expect from smartphone cameras, elevating the Google Pixels to some of the best Android phones you can buy for the camera. That’s the exact reason why Google Camera ports are so highly requested for non-Google devices. With the appropriate ported Google Camera app, you can use Google’s superior HDR+ optimization as well as their Portrait Mode on virtually any smartphone that supports the Camera2API.

How to install and use Google Camera Port

  1. Make sure your device supports the Camera2 API. You can check it using this app.
    • Besides the Camera2 API, Google Camera also requires Google Play Services to run. The app will crash if you try to run it on a phone without Google Apps. You can, however, use MicroG or Gcam Services Provider to spoof Google’s proprietary libraries.
  2. Download the most compatible APK file of the ported Google Camera from the next section and install it.
    • Either use one of the suggested versions for your device or pick one of the generic mods.
    • You may need to install additional XML configuration files.
  3. Restart the app.
  4. Success!

List of Devices that have known working Google Camera Ports

This article lists devices from various OEMs that have at least one working Google Camera Port. We tried to find the most  stable and user-endorsed versions. There may be “better” versions available, but the ports listed here should work for most people. PLEASE SEND US A TIP IF YOU THINK A LINK SHOULD BE UPDATED.

Note that the devices listed below are sorted alphabetically for their name. Some of the linked threads may not be from the corresponding device forum. This is not a mistake, as many of the ports work on multiple devices. We simply linked to a thread where you can download the APK.

1. ASUS

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.ASUS ROG Phone (Z01Q)Click Here
2.ASUS ROG Phone II (I001D)DownloadClick Here
3.ASUS ROG Phone 3 (I003D)DownloadClick Here
4.ASUS ROG Phone 5 (I005D)Click Here
5.ASUS ZenFone 3 (zenphone3)Click Here
6.ASUS ZenFone 5Z (Z01R)Click Here
7.ASUS ZenFone 6/ASUS 6Z (I01WD)DownloadClick Here
8.ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro (I002D)DownloadClick Here
9.ASUS ZenFone 8Click Here
10.ASUS ZenFone Max M2 (X01AD)Click Here
11.ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)Click Here

12.ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)Click Here

2. Essential

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Essential Phone PH1 (mata)Click Here

3. F(x)tec

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.F(x)tec Pro1 (pro1)Click Here

4. Google

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Google Pixel (sailfish)
Google Pixel XL (marlin)		DownloadClick Here
2.Google Pixel 2 (walleye)
Google Pixel 2 XL (taimen)		DownloadClick Here
3.Google Pixel 3 (blueline)
Google Pixel 3 XL (crosshatch)		DownloadClick Here
4.Google Pixel 3a (sargo)
Google Pixel 3a XL (bonito)		DownloadClick Here
4.Google Pixel 4 (flame)
Google Pixel 4 XL (coral)		DownloadClick Here

4. HTC

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.HTC 10 (pme)Click Here
2.HTC U Ultra (oce)Click Here
3.HTC U11 (ocn)Click Here
4.HTC U12+ (ime)Click Here

5. Huawei

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Honor View 20 (princeton)Click Here
2.Huawei P30 Pro (vogue)Click Here

6. LeEco

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.LeEco Le 2 (s2)DownloadClick Here
2.LeEco Le Max 2 (x2)Click Here
3.LeEco Le Pro3 (zl1)Click Here

7. Lenovo

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Lenovo K6/K6 Power/K6 Note (karate/karatep)Click Here
2.Lenovo P2 (kuntao)Click Here
3.Lenovo ZUK Z2/Z2 Plus (z2_plus)Click Here
4.Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro (z2_row)Click Here

8. LG

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.LG G4Click Here
2.LG G5DownloadClick Here
3.LG G6DownloadClick Here
4.LG G7 One (phoenix_sprout)Click Here
5.LG G7 ThinQ (judyln)Click Here
6.LG Q7Click Here
7.LG V20DownloadClick Here
8.LG V30DownloadClick Here
9.LG V40Click Here
10.LG V50 ThinQClick Here
11.LG V60 ThinQClick Here

9. Motorola

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Moto G 5G Plus/Motorola One 5G (nairo)Click Here
2.Moto G Power (sofia)Click Here
3.Moto G Stylus (sofiap)Click Here
4.Moto G5 (cedric)Click Here
5.Moto G5 Plus (potter)Click Here
6.Moto G5S (montana)Click Here
7.Moto G5S Plus (sanders)Click Here
8.Moto G6 (ali)Click Here
9.Moto G6 Plus (evert)Click Here
10.Moto G7 (river)Click Here
11.Moto G7 Plus (lake)Click Here
12.Moto G8 Plus (doha)Click Here
13.Moto G30 (caprip)Click Here
14.Moto G60 (hanoip)Click Here
15.Moto X4 (payton)Click Here
16.Motorola Edge (racer)Click Here
17.Motorola Edge+ (burton)Click Here
18.Motorola One (deen)Click Here
19.Motorola One Fusion+ (liber)Click Here
20.Motorola One Power (chef)Click Here
21.Motorola One Vision (kane)Click Here

10. Nextbit

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Nextbit Robin (ether)Click Here

11. Nokia

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Nokia 5 (ND1)Click Here
2.Nokia 6 (PLE)Click Here
3.Nokia 6.1 (PL2)Click Here
4.Nokia 7.1 (CTL)Click Here
5.Nokia 7.2 (DDV)Click Here
6.Nokia 7 Plus (B2N)DownloadClick Here
7.Nokia 8 (NB1)Click Here
8.Nokia 8.1 (PNX)DownloadClick Here
9.Nokia 9 PureView (AOP)Click Here

12. OnePlus

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.OnePlus One (bacon)Click Here
2.OnePlus 2 (oneplus2)Click Here
3.OnePlus 3 (oneplus3)
OnePlus 3T (oneplus3t)		DownloadClick Here
4.OnePlus 5 (cheeseburger)
OnePlus 5T (dumpling)		Download

Click Here
5.OnePlus 6 (enchilada)
OnePlus 6T (fajita)		DownloadClick Here
6.OnePlus 7 (guacamoleb)
OnePlus 7 Pro (guacamole)
OnePlus 7T (hotdogb)
OnePlus 7T Pro (hotdog)
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition (hotdogg)		Download

Click Here
7.OnePlus 8 (instantnoodle)
OnePlus 8 Pro (instantnoodlep)		DownloadClick Here
8.OnePlus 8T (kebab)Click Here
9.OnePlus 9 (lemonade)
OnePlus 9 Pro (lemonadep)		Click Here
10.OnePlus Nord (avicii)DownloadClick Here
11.OnePlus Nord N100 (clover)Click Here

13. Realme

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Realme 2 Pro (RMX1801)

Click Here
2.Realme 3 (RMX1821)Click Here
3.Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851)Click Here
4.Realme 5 (RMX1911)Click Here
5.Realme 5 Pro (RMX1971)Click Here
6.Realme 6 (RMX2011)Click Here
7.Realme 6 Pro (RMX2061)Click Here
8.Realme 7/Narzo 20 Pro (RMX2151)Click Here
9.Realme 7 Pro (RMX2170)Click Here
10.Realme X (RMX1901)Click Here
11.Realme X2 (RMX1991/RMX1992/RMX1993)Click Here
12.Realme X2 Pro (RMX1931)Click Here
13.Realme X3 SuperZoom (RMX2081)Click Here
14.Realme X7 (RMX2175/RMX3092)Click Here
15.Realme X50 Pro (RMX2071/RMX2076)Click Here
16.Realme XT (RMX1921)Click Here

14. Razer

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Razer Phone (cheryl)Click Here
1.Razer Phone 2 (aura)Click Here

15. Samsung

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Samsung Galaxy A7 2018Click Here
2.Samsung Galaxy A32 5GClick Here
3.Samsung Galaxy A50Click Here
4.Samsung Galaxy A51Click Here
5.Samsung Galaxy A52 4G (a52q)Click Here
6.Samsung Galaxy A52 5GClick Here
7.Samsung Galaxy A70Click Here
8.Samsung Galaxy A71Click Here
9.Samsung Galaxy A72 4GClick Here
10.Samsung Galaxy A80Click Here
11.Samsung Galaxy F41Click Here
12.Samsung Galaxy F62/M62Click Here
13.Samsung Galaxy FoldClick Here
14.Samsung Galaxy M31Click Here
15.Samsung Galaxy M51Click Here
16.Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (greatlte)Click Here
17.Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (crownlte)Click Here
18.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (d1)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (d2)		Exynos: Click Here
Qualcomm Snapdragon: Click Here
19.Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LiteClick Here
20.Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (c1)
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (c2)		Click Here
21.Samsung Galaxy S7 (herolte)
Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge (hero2lte)		Click Here
22.Samsung Galaxy S8 (dreamlte)
Samsung Galaxy S8+ (dream2lte)		Exynos: Click Here
Qualcomm Snapdragon: Click Here
23.Samsung Galaxy S9 (starlte)
Samsung Galaxy S9+ (star2lte)		Exynos: Click Here
Qualcomm Snapdragon: Click Here
24.Samsung Galaxy S10e (beyond0lte)
Samsung Galaxy S10 (beyond1lte)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ (beyond2lte)		DownloadExynos: Click Here
Qualcomm Snapdragon: Click Here
25.Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (r5q)Click Here
26.Samsung Galaxy S20 (x1)
Samsung Galaxy S20+ (y2)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (z3)		Click Here
27.Samsung Galaxy S20 FEClick Here
28.Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra		Click Here
Click Here
29.Samsung Galaxy Z FlipClick Here
30.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2Click Here

16. Sony

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Sony Xperia 1 (griffin)Click Here
Click Here
2.Sony Xperia 1 IIClick Here
3.Sony Xperia 5 (bahamut)Click Here
4.Sony Xperia 5 IIClick Here
5.Sony Xperia 10 IIClick Here
6.Sony Xperia XA2 (pioneer)Click Here
7.Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (discovery)Click Here
8.Sony Xperia XZ2 (akari)Click Here
9.Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (xz2c)Click Here
10.Sony Xperia XZ3 (akatsuki)Click Here

17. TCL

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.TCL 10 ProClick Here

18. Xiaomi

Sr. No.Device, Device Forums, CodenameKnown Google Camera Port(s)Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
1.Mi 5 (gemini)Click Here
2.Mi 5s (capricorn)Click Here
Click Here
3.Mi 5s Plus (natrium)Click Here
4.Mi 6 (sagit)Click Here
Click Here
5.Mi 8 (dipper)Click Here
6.Mi 8 Lite (platina)Click Here
7.Mi 8 SE (sirius)Click Here
8.Mi 9 (cepheus)Click Here
9.Mi 9 Lite/Mi CC9 (pyxis)Click Here
10.Mi 9 SE (grus)Click Here
11.Mi 10 (umi)Click Here
12.Mi 10 Pro (cmi)Click Here
13.Mi 10 Ultra (cas)Click Here
14.Mi 10T/10T Pro/Redmi K30S (apollo)Click Here
Click Here
15.Mi 10T Lite/Mi 10i/Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (gauguin)Click Here
16.Mi 11 (venus)Click Here
17.Mi 11 Lite 4G (courbet)Click Here
18.Mi 11 Pro/Ultra (star)Click Here
19.Mi 11X/POCO F3/Redmi K40 (alioth)Click Here
20.Mi A1 (tissot_sprout)Click Here
Click Here
21.Mi A2 (jasmine_sprout)Click Here
22.Mi A2 Lite (daisy_sprout)Click Here
23.Mi A3 (laurel_sprout)DownloadClick Here
24.Mi Max (hydrogen)
Mi Max Prime (helium)		Click Here
25.Mi Max 2 (oxygen)Click Here
26.Mi Max 3 (nitrogen)Click Here
27.Mi Mix (lithium)Click Here
28.Mi Mix 2 (chiron)Click Here
29.Mi Mix 2S (polaris)Click Here
30.Mi Mix 3 (perseus)Click Here
31.Mi Note 3 (jason)Click Here
Click Here
32.Mi Note 10/Mi CC9 Pro (tucana)Click Here
33.Mi Note 10 Lite (toco)Click Here
34.POCO F1 (beryllium)DownloadClick Here
Click Here
35.POCO F2 Pro/Redmi K30 Pro (lmi)Click Here
36.POCO M3 (citrus)Click Here
37.POCO X2/Redmi K30 (phoenix)DownloadClick Here
38.POCO X3/X3 NFC (surya)Click Here
39.POCO X3 Pro (vayu)Click Here
40.Redmi 3S (land)Click Here
41.Redmi 4 Prime (markw)Click Here
42.Redmi 4A (rolex)Click Here
43.Redmi 4X (santoni)Click Here
44.Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5 (vince)Click Here
45.Redmi 5A (riva)Click Here
46.Redmi 6 Pro (sakura)Click Here
47.Redmi 7 (onclite)Click Here
48.Redmi 7A (pine)Click Here
49.Redmi 8 (olive)Click Here
50.Redmi 8A (olivelite)Click Here
51.Redmi 9 Power/Redmi 9T (lime)Click Here
52.Redmi 10X (atom)
Redmi 10X Pro (bomb)		Click Here
53.Redmi K20/Mi 9T (davinci)Click Here
54.Redmi K20 Pro/Mi 9T Pro (raphael)Click Here
Click Here
55.Redmi Note 3 (kenzo/kate)Click Here
Click Here
56.Redmi Note 4 (mido)Click Here
Click Here
57.Redmi Note 5/Redmi Note 5 Pro (whyred)Click Here
Click Here
58.Redmi Note 6 Pro (tulip)Click Here
59.Redmi Note 7/7S (lavender)Click Here
60.Redmi Note 7 Pro (violet)Click Here
61.Redmi Note 8 (ginkgo)
Redmi Note 8T (willow)		Click Here
62.Redmi Note 8 Pro (begonia)DownloadClick Here
63.Redmi Note 9/Redmi 10X 4G (merlin)Click Here
64.Redmi Note 9S/9 Pro India (curtana)
Redmi Note 9 Pro (joyeuse)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (excalibur)
POCO M2 Pro (gram)		DownloadClick Here
65.Redmi Note 9T (cannong)Click Here
66.Redmi Note 10 Pro (sweet)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (sweet_pro)		Click Here
67.Redmi S2/Y2 (ysl)Click Here

Choose the correct APK for your device, change into the right settings, and shoot away to some stunning photos with the Google magic!

