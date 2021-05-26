Google Camera Port Hub: Get the best GCam APK for Samsung, Xiaomi, Redmi, and other phones!
Google Camera and its post-processing algorithms undoubtedly changed the game in terms of what we expect from smartphone cameras, elevating the Google Pixels to some of the best Android phones you can buy for the camera. That’s the exact reason why Google Camera ports are so highly requested for non-Google devices. With the appropriate ported Google Camera app, you can use Google’s superior HDR+ optimization as well as their Portrait Mode on virtually any smartphone that supports the Camera2API.
How to install and use Google Camera Port
- Make sure your device supports the Camera2 API. You can check it using this app.
- Besides the Camera2 API, Google Camera also requires Google Play Services to run. The app will crash if you try to run it on a phone without Google Apps. You can, however, use MicroG or Gcam Services Provider to spoof Google’s proprietary libraries.
- Download the most compatible APK file of the ported Google Camera from the next section and install it.
- Either use one of the suggested versions for your device or pick one of the generic mods.
- You may need to install additional XML configuration files.
- Restart the app.
- Success!
List of Devices that have known working Google Camera Ports
This article lists devices from various OEMs that have at least one working Google Camera Port. We tried to find the most stable and user-endorsed versions. There may be “better” versions available, but the ports listed here should work for most people. PLEASE SEND US A TIP IF YOU THINK A LINK SHOULD BE UPDATED.
Note that the devices listed below are sorted alphabetically for their name. Some of the linked threads may not be from the corresponding device forum. This is not a mistake, as many of the ports work on multiple devices. We simply linked to a thread where you can download the APK.
1. ASUS
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|ASUS ROG Phone (Z01Q)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|ASUS ROG Phone II (I001D)
|Download
|Click Here
|3.
|ASUS ROG Phone 3 (I003D)
|Download
|Click Here
|4.
|ASUS ROG Phone 5 (I005D)
|–
|Click Here
|5.
|ASUS ZenFone 3 (zenphone3)
|–
|Click Here
|6.
|ASUS ZenFone 5Z (Z01R)
|–
|Click Here
|7.
|ASUS ZenFone 6/ASUS 6Z (I01WD)
|Download
|Click Here
|8.
|ASUS ZenFone 7 and ZenFone 7 Pro (I002D)
|Download
|Click Here
|9.
|ASUS ZenFone 8
|–
|Click Here
|10.
|ASUS ZenFone Max M2 (X01AD)
|–
|Click Here
|11.
|ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)
|–
|Click Here
|12.
|ASUS ZenFone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)
|–
|Click Here
2. Essential
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Essential Phone PH1 (mata)
|–
|Click Here
3. F(x)tec
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|F(x)tec Pro1 (pro1)
|–
|Click Here
4. Google
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Google Pixel (sailfish)
Google Pixel XL (marlin)
|Download
|Click Here
|2.
|Google Pixel 2 (walleye)
Google Pixel 2 XL (taimen)
|Download
|Click Here
|3.
|Google Pixel 3 (blueline)
Google Pixel 3 XL (crosshatch)
|Download
|Click Here
|4.
|Google Pixel 3a (sargo)
Google Pixel 3a XL (bonito)
|Download
|Click Here
|4.
|Google Pixel 4 (flame)
Google Pixel 4 XL (coral)
|Download
|Click Here
4. HTC
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|HTC 10 (pme)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|HTC U Ultra (oce)
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|HTC U11 (ocn)
|–
|Click Here
|4.
|HTC U12+ (ime)
|–
|Click Here
5. Huawei
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Honor View 20 (princeton)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|Huawei P30 Pro (vogue)
|–
|Click Here
6. LeEco
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|LeEco Le 2 (s2)
|Download
|Click Here
|2.
|LeEco Le Max 2 (x2)
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|LeEco Le Pro3 (zl1)
|–
|Click Here
7. Lenovo
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Lenovo K6/K6 Power/K6 Note (karate/karatep)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|Lenovo P2 (kuntao)
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|Lenovo ZUK Z2/Z2 Plus (z2_plus)
|–
|Click Here
|4.
|Lenovo ZUK Z2 Pro (z2_row)
|–
|Click Here
8. LG
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|LG G4
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|LG G5
|Download
|Click Here
|3.
|LG G6
|Download
|Click Here
|4.
|LG G7 One (phoenix_sprout)
|–
|Click Here
|5.
|LG G7 ThinQ (judyln)
|–
|Click Here
|6.
|LG Q7
|–
|Click Here
|7.
|LG V20
|Download
|Click Here
|8.
|LG V30
|Download
|Click Here
|9.
|LG V40
|–
|Click Here
|10.
|LG V50 ThinQ
|–
|Click Here
|11.
|LG V60 ThinQ
|–
|Click Here
9. Motorola
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Moto G 5G Plus/Motorola One 5G (nairo)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|Moto G Power (sofia)
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|Moto G Stylus (sofiap)
|–
|Click Here
|4.
|Moto G5 (cedric)
|–
|Click Here
|5.
|Moto G5 Plus (potter)
|–
|Click Here
|6.
|Moto G5S (montana)
|–
|Click Here
|7.
|Moto G5S Plus (sanders)
|–
|Click Here
|8.
|Moto G6 (ali)
|–
|Click Here
|9.
|Moto G6 Plus (evert)
|–
|Click Here
|10.
|Moto G7 (river)
|–
|Click Here
|11.
|Moto G7 Plus (lake)
|–
|Click Here
|12.
|Moto G8 Plus (doha)
|–
|Click Here
|13.
|Moto G30 (caprip)
|–
|Click Here
|14.
|Moto G60 (hanoip)
|–
|Click Here
|15.
|Moto X4 (payton)
|–
|Click Here
|16.
|Motorola Edge (racer)
|–
|Click Here
|17.
|Motorola Edge+ (burton)
|–
|Click Here
|18.
|Motorola One (deen)
|–
|Click Here
|19.
|Motorola One Fusion+ (liber)
|–
|Click Here
|20.
|Motorola One Power (chef)
|–
|Click Here
|21.
|Motorola One Vision (kane)
|–
|Click Here
10. Nextbit
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Nextbit Robin (ether)
|–
|Click Here
11. Nokia
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Nokia 5 (ND1)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|Nokia 6 (PLE)
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|Nokia 6.1 (PL2)
|–
|Click Here
|4.
|Nokia 7.1 (CTL)
|–
|Click Here
|5.
|Nokia 7.2 (DDV)
|–
|Click Here
|6.
|Nokia 7 Plus (B2N)
|Download
|Click Here
|7.
|Nokia 8 (NB1)
|–
|Click Here
|8.
|Nokia 8.1 (PNX)
|Download
|Click Here
|9.
|Nokia 9 PureView (AOP)
|–
|Click Here
12. OnePlus
13. Realme
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Realme 2 Pro (RMX1801)
|–
|Click Here
|2.
|Realme 3 (RMX1821)
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851)
|–
|Click Here
|4.
|Realme 5 (RMX1911)
|–
|Click Here
|5.
|Realme 5 Pro (RMX1971)
|–
|Click Here
|6.
|Realme 6 (RMX2011)
|–
|Click Here
|7.
|Realme 6 Pro (RMX2061)
|–
|Click Here
|8.
|Realme 7/Narzo 20 Pro (RMX2151)
|–
|Click Here
|9.
|Realme 7 Pro (RMX2170)
|–
|Click Here
|10.
|Realme X (RMX1901)
|–
|Click Here
|11.
|Realme X2 (RMX1991/RMX1992/RMX1993)
|–
|Click Here
|12.
|Realme X2 Pro (RMX1931)
|–
|Click Here
|13.
|Realme X3 SuperZoom (RMX2081)
|–
|Click Here
|14.
|Realme X7 (RMX2175/RMX3092)
|–
|Click Here
|15.
|Realme X50 Pro (RMX2071/RMX2076)
|–
|Click Here
|16.
|Realme XT (RMX1921)
|–
|Click Here
14. Razer
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Razer Phone (cheryl)
|–
|Click Here
|1.
|Razer Phone 2 (aura)
|–
|Click Here
15. Samsung
16. Sony
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|Sony Xperia 1 (griffin)
|–
|Click Here
Click Here
|2.
|Sony Xperia 1 II
|–
|Click Here
|3.
|Sony Xperia 5 (bahamut)
|–
|Click Here
|4.
|Sony Xperia 5 II
|–
|Click Here
|5.
|Sony Xperia 10 II
|–
|Click Here
|6.
|Sony Xperia XA2 (pioneer)
|–
|Click Here
|7.
|Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra (discovery)
|–
|Click Here
|8.
|Sony Xperia XZ2 (akari)
|–
|Click Here
|9.
|Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (xz2c)
|–
|Click Here
|10.
|Sony Xperia XZ3 (akatsuki)
|–
|Click Here
17. TCL
|Sr. No.
|Device, Device Forums, Codename
|Known Google Camera Port(s)
|Google Camera Port Discussion Thread
|1.
|TCL 10 Pro
|–
|Click Here
18. Xiaomi
Choose the correct APK for your device, change into the right settings, and shoot away to some stunning photos with the Google magic!