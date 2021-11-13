Google Camera update brings some Pixel 6 features to older Pixel phones

The Google Pixel 6 pioneered a number of camera features such as Face Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Action Pan. Those features are Pixel 6 exclusive as far as we can tell, but there was some other quality of life improvements too. Features such as the ability to modify exposure and “Timer Light” were also added, and now you can get those features on older Google Pixel smartphones. Google Camera 8.4 is available, and it can be sideloaded on your smartphone now.

This update to Google Camera isn’t available on the Google Play Store yet for most users, but you can grab it from APKMirror. I sideloaded it on my Google Pixel 5 and it crashed repeatedly, but it worked fine on my Google Pixel 4a. Your mileage may therefore vary.

Read more: Google Pixel 6 Pro Camera Review: Hardware that is finally worthy of Google’s AI smarts

Both Timer Light and the ability to modify the exposure debuted on the Google Pixel 6. You can disable the exposure option if you’d prefer to let the phone do the work for you and to have an uncluttered camera viewfinder, but it’s always nice to have more options to play with. As for Timer Light, it uses the flash on the back of your phone as a countdown.

Finally, the arrow at the bottom that brings down the settings has also been modified so that it will show either a settings cog or a half-moon when auto night sight is enabled. This makes it clearer for users to know where to go to disable night sight or how to access their camera’s settings if they want to. On account of the left punch-hole on the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a, this has been moved to the middle, instead of on the left-hand side like on the Pixel 6 series.

While it’s unlikely we’ll see some of the other Pixel 6 features coming to these older devices, you can still get the Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser on older Pixels thanks to Google Photos. Let us know in the comments if you do sideload the latest Google Camera update and if it works for you or not.