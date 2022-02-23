Google Chat will replace classic Hangouts for Workspace users in a month

Google’s plan to retire classic Hangouts has finally reached its final phase. The company has been slowly migrating users from Hangouts to Google Chats over the last two years, and it has finally confirmed that Chat will replace classic Hangouts for Workspace users in a month.

In a recent blog post, Google revealed that it will “turn on the “Chat preferred” setting for any customers who haven’t already done so” starting March 22. This will make Google Chat the default chat application, and users who visit classic Hangouts in Gmail on the web or the classic Hangouts mobile apps will be redirected to Chat. However, the web version of Hangouts will continue to work, but the Android and iOS apps will be disabled. In addition, Google notes that users will not be able to opt out of this change.

Google has also specified a detailed timeline for this change based on the admin console settings. If the admin console is set to “Chat and classic Hangouts,” the upgrade to “Chat preferred” will take place over the course of three weeks starting March 22. However, if the admin console is set to “Classic Hangouts only,” the change will occur over the course of five weeks starting April 4. The “Chat and classic Hangouts” and “Classic Hangouts only” settings will be removed from the Admin console once the domains are upgraded to “Chat preferred.”

Note that this migration will only impact Google Workspace customers and legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers. It won’t affect the personal use of Hangouts with a Google account.

Source: Google