Google Chat makes it easier to search your messages

It’s about to get a whole lot easier to search through your messages in Google Chat, thanks to the introduction of new “Search Chips.” In Gmail, the feature added clickable search suggestions for G Suite users, making search filters a whole lot easier to use. A couple of months after the initial release, Google rolled out Search Chips in Gmail for consumers. After it was leaked to be in development towards the end of 2020, Search Chips are finally rolling out for Google Chat users.

Search Chips allow you to quickly edit down your search with interactive filters suggested on screen. You can choose to search messages by sender, chat, attachments, date, and more. Results now also include the contents of messages, making it easier to sift through results to find the one specific thing you’re looking for. Filters are shown below the search bar and can be interacted with by simply tapping them.

These features are available now on Android and will be available on iOS and the web version by the end of July 2021. It is available to all Google Workspace users and personal accounts. Google says that this is an “extended rollout” and may take longer than 15 days to reach all users.

It’s worth noting that Google recently started rolling out the unified Gmail interface with Meet, Chat, and Rooms tabs for all users. Since all of your mails, chats, and video calls will now show up in the same place, the new Search Chips feature for Google Chat will go a long way in helping you find messages in the cluttered interface. You can learn more about the unified Gmail interface and how to enable it by following this link.