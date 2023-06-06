Smart Compose is a feature that's been around for some time now, making its first appearance on Gmail and then later arriving on GBoard, WhatsApp, and a few other platforms supported by Google. The feature is powered by machine learning and can help users complete sentences using contextual phrases, not only saving time but also reducing the chance of spelling mistakes and grammatical errors. The feature is now rolling out to users on Google Chat for the web and will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Italian.

Source: Google

Although Smart Compose is a small feature, the impact can be huge, especially if one is typing messages in chat all day. While it might not work for every scenario, having suggested contextual phrases can significantly reduce the time and effort needed by the user, or as Google puts it, "this feature will help you communicate with colleagues quicker to move conversations or projects forward more efficiently. " Of course, Smart Compose isn't perfect, so users will still need to be aware of what kind of contextual phrases are being generated, but as stated before, this could make a significant impact on some users' work day.

Google Chat for the web also currently utilizes Smart Reply, which is another great feature that already reduces text input by giving users easy access to short replies in messages. The addition of Smart Compose was announced through the Google Workspace Updates blog and has already started rolling out to those on Rapid Release domains, with Google stating that it could take more than two weeks for a full rollout. For those on Scheduled Release domains, the feature will release starting on June 26, with a full rollout being completed 15 days later. The feature will be available to all Google Workspace and personal Google account holders.