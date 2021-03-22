Google Chat web redesign making its way to Workspace accounts

Google is rolling out some interface changes to Google Chat on the web (i.e. chat.google.com) for Workspace accounts, the company said on Monday.

“The new interface is similar to that of Chat in Gmail, giving users a consistent and predictable Chat experience no matter where they are,” Google said.

The redesign arrives as part of the classic Hangouts migration, and will be available over the coming weeks. Google is also making needed changes to the Chat experience, along with the addition of new integrations.

Here’s a full changelog:

In Chat rooms, you can now access shared files and tasks via tabs at the top of the room

We’ve added the quick access side panel on the right side, like in Gmail, to provide access to apps like Calendar, Keep, Tasks, and Maps

Search for existing conversations or for people to start new conversations is now under the “+” on the left-side navigation.

You can use the search bar at the top to look for content across all rooms and direct messages (DMs). To search for content within each room or direct message, click on the search button at the top right corner of the room/DM first and then proceed to search for content in the search bar.

The “Chat” and “Rooms” sections on the left-side navigation bar are static, allowing you to scroll more easily within each section. You can readjust the height of each of the sections based on your preference.

Feature to toggle between full screen view and pop-up view for both rooms and DMs, allowing easier multi tasking between conversations.

Integration with Google Meet so you can join or start a call directly from Chat

chat.google.com will now redirect to mail.google.com/chat. However, users can continue to use chat.google.com to access Chat.

Image: Google

The redesigned Google Chat for Workspace accounts will begin rolling out on Wednesday, March 24, and continue over the coming weeks. The updated interface applies to domains with the Gmail service turned on, with plans to bring these changes to domains with Gmail turned off in the coming months.