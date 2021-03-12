Google Chrome 89 launches even faster on Android with “freeze-dried tabs”

Google recently launched Chrome 89 with revamped profiles, Reading list, and more for desktop. The search giant is also showing love to Chrome on Android, with a new feature called “freeze-dried tabs” that supposedly makes the browser even faster.

Google on Thursday posted a blog post detailing how it is advancing memory management and improving performance in Chrome 89, with one of the improvements being freeze-dried tabs. With the feature enabled, Google claims Chrome on Android starts up 13% faster.

“Chrome now saves a lightweight version of your tabs that are similar in size to a screenshot, but support scrolling, zooming, and tapping on links,” Google said. “We use these Freeze-Dried Tabs at startup while the actual tab loads in the background, getting you to your pages faster.”

Additionally, Google said that with Chrome 89, it was able to reduce the number of crashes on Android due to resource exhaustion, a 5% improvement in memory usage, 7.5% faster startup times, and up to 2% faster page loads.

Google has also confirmed which devices are getting the 64-bit version of Chrome.

“For those of you who picked up the latest Android devices (Android Q+ and 8GB+ of RAM), we’ve rebuilt Chrome as a 64-bit binary, giving you a more stable Chrome that is up to 8.5% faster to load pages and 28% smoother when it comes to scrolling and input latency,” Google said.

Google also said Chrome on Android now uses PartitionAlloc everywhere, the search giant’s advanced memory allocator, which is optimized for low allocation latency, space efficiency, and security. The updated browser is also smarter about using (and discarding) memory, reclaiming up to 100MiB per tab by discarding memory that the foreground tab is not actively using.

“Our teams are always working hard to bring you the fastest and most powerful browser on every one of your devices,” Google said “We’re very excited to bring you these performance improvements and have much more to come, so stay tuned.”