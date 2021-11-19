Chrome now lets you easily delete data stored by websites

Google recently started rolling out Chrome 96 on the stable channel, bringing Windows 11 style menus. Alongside the stable release, the company has also released Chrome 97 beta that brings several new changes, including making it easier for users to delete data stored by websites.

In a blog post Thursday, the Chrome team announced (via 9to5Google) the release of Chrome 97 beta. Most notably, the latest version simplifies the site storage settings and allows users to delete all data stored by an individual site by navigating to Settings > Privacy and Security > Site Settings > View permissions and data stored across files.

Google says it will remove more granular controls at Settings > Privacy and Security > Cookies and other site data > See all cookies and site data at chrome://settings/siteData from Settings. However, the controls will remain accessible to web developers in DevTools.

Google believes this change will provide a clearer experience for users and reduce the chance of users accidentally breaking a website.

“By providing users the ability to delete individual cookies, they can accidentally change the implementation details of the site and potentially break their experience on that site, which can be difficult to predict. Even more capable users run the risk of compromising some of their privacy protection, by incorrectly assuming the purpose of a cookie,” said Google in a blog post.

Aside from this change, Chrome 97 beta brings several new improvements, including support for WebTransport API and CSS media queries to check if a display supports HDR.

Chrome 97 has started rolling out on the beta channel, and you can download it from here. The stable update will follow in the next few weeks though it may not include all of the above changes.

Google Chrome is also testing a new feature called “Privacy Guide” that explains the browser’s various privacy and security controls in an easy-to-understand language and how they affect your browsing experience. The feature is currently hidden behind a flag and appears to be a work in progress.