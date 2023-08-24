Key Takeaways Good news for Chrome users on iOS as Google has introduced a beta version with the ability to move the address bar to the bottom, just like Safari.

The feature can be enabled in the beta by enabling the "chrome://flags/#bottom-omnibox-steady-state" flag.

While the feature may not work perfectly in the beta, it's exciting to get a preview of this upcoming change before its official release.

It's been a couple of years since the introduction of iOS 15 when Apple moved the address bar for Safari to the bottom of the screen, making it easier to navigate to web pages. While it was a welcome change, many using Chrome users expected Google to adjust its browser too.

Unfortunately, that wouldn't be the case and the company stuck with keeping its address bar on the top. Thankfully, in 2023, we're finally seeing some movement on this front, with Google introducing a beta version of Chrome for iOS that offers the ability to move the address bar to the bottom.

The news was first reported by Steve Mosser through his own website, The Tape Drive, sharing that the feature can now be enabled in the current beta of Chrome for iOS by enabling "chrome://flags/#bottom-omnibox-steady-state" flag in the settings menu. Once this step is complete, users will need to relaunch Chrome and head into the Settings menu, then navigate to the Layout section where there will an option for Bottom Address Bar.

If you want to give this a try, you can always join the Testflight and download the beta of Google Chrome to try it out. Since this is a beta, the feature may not function at 100%, but it's still great to be able to see it in action ahead of its eventual public launch. As of now, Google has not shared when this feature will be made available in a public release. While chances are that it will arrive sooner than later, there's also the chance that this feature will be shelved if it's not up to standards.